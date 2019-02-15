Tesla rival Byton wants you to binge media in the car

Twitter More

In Binged, Mashable breaks down why we binge-watch, how we binge-watch, and what it does to us. Because binge-watching is the new normal.

The screen-filled electric car company Byton knows you can't put down that Netflix series. Or that podcast, or even that Twitter thread.

The Chinese EV company designed its upcoming M-Byte SUV knowing the car is another place to consume shows, movies, music, games, podcasts, and social media GIFs, streaming videos, and more.

This isn't just about taking on Tesla's battery, range, and price (the base M-Byte will start at $45,000), but building out a unique user experience inside the car. Already 50,000 reservations have come in for the car slated to arrive in China by the end of the year. Americans can expect to see the new EV brand by the end of 2020. Read more...

