'Tesla Road Rage Guy' Gets Five Years In Prison
Southern California victims of road rage have finally received a small bit of justice. LA’s ABC 7 reports a notorious road rage driver who gained the name of “Tesla road rage guy” has been sentenced to five years in prison for his actions.
Social media called him “Tesla Road Rage Guy” and it stuck. But his real name is Nathaniel Walter Radimak. In late 2022, Radimak targeted at least 10 people — who also happened to be mostly women — in a series of road rage attacks across the LA area. This also isn’t his first run-in with the law. ABC7 says that he has a criminal history going back over 20 years that spans eight states.
Some also feel that five years in prison isn’t long enough. Still, the victims stay in contact with each other and regularly talk in a group chat for things like support and updates on Randimak’s case. Meanwhile, Randimak remains detained in LA County’s Men Central Jail in Downtown LA.
