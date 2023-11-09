Tesla Road Rage Guy’s Victims Feel His 5-Year Sentence Is A Slap On The Wrist

“Tesla Road Rage Guy”, as he had been dubbed by Southern California news outlets, is behind bars, but some of the survivors of his crimes feel his five year sentence isn’t enough.

The guy, whose real name is Nathaniel Radimak, was sentenced back in September to five years in prison for his actions. His reign of terror is thankfully over. Between late 2022 and early 2023, Radimak targeted 10 local LA women in his attacks. Dash cam video from one of the victims helped in identifying and later convicting him. Radimak was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2023 after pleading guilty to charges of assault, vandalism, elder abuse and criminal threats.

Marsy’s Law, named after UC Santa Barbara student Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983, was approved by California voters in 2008. It ensures victims and the families of victims are involved in each step of the criminal justice process.

While sadly there isn’t much that can be done now that Radimak has been sentenced, something Allred admits, that still doesn’t change the anger and fear that some of the victims feel. One victim, Grecia Palma, said she feels “anxious he will be waiting around for me” and gets triggered now anytime she sees a grey Tesla.

As for leaving the victims out of the loop regarding Radimak’s case, the LA County District Attorney’s Office denied this, claiming in a statement that they kept the victims apprised of everything that was going on with the case.

At the beginning of every case, we send each victim a document explaining their rights under Marsy’s Law. Since that initial communication, the DDA assigned to the case has been in contact with the victims in the matter, and shared with them the terms of the plea as well as information regarding restitution.

