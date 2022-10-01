Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks

FILE - Tesla Motors, Inc. CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Paris Pantheon Sorbonne University as part of the COP21, United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris on Dec. 2, 2015. An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TOM KRISHER and MATT O'BRIEN
·4 min read

DETROIT (AP) — An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday.

But the basic tasks by the robot with exposed wires and electronics — as well as a later, next generation version that had to be carried onstage by three men — was a long way from CEO Elon Musk's vision of a human-like robot that can change the world.

Musk told the crowd, many of whom might be hired by Tesla, that the robot can do much more than the audience saw Friday. He said it is also delicate and “we just didn’t want it to fall on its face."

Musk suggested that the problem with flashy robot demonstrations is that the robots are “missing a brain” and don’t have the intelligence to navigate themselves, but he gave little evidence Friday that Optimus was any more intelligent than robots developed by other companies and researchers.

The demo didn’t impress AI researcher Filip Piekniewski, who tweeted it was “next level cringeworthy” and a “complete and utter scam.” He said it would be “good to test falling, as this thing will be falling a lot.”

“None of this is cutting edge,” tweeted robotics expert Cynthia Yeung. “Hire some PhDs and go to some robotics conferences @Tesla.”

Yeung also questioned why Tesla opted for its robot to have a human-like hand with five fingers, noting “there’s a reason why” warehouse robots developed by startup firms use pinchers with two or three fingers.

Musk said that Friday night was the first time the early robot walked onstage without a tether. Tesla's goal, he said, is to make an “extremely capable” robot in high volumes — possibly millions of them — at a cost that could be less than a car, that he guessed would be less than $20,000.

Tesla showed a video of the robot, which uses artificial intelligence that Tesla is testing in its “Full Self-Driving” vehicles, carrying boxes and placing a metal bar into what appeared to be a factory machine. But there was no live demonstration of the robot completing the tasks.

Employees told the crowd in Palo Alto, California, as well as those watching via livestream, that they have been working on Optimus for six to eight months. People can probably buy an Optimus “within three to five years," Musk said.

Employees said Optimus robots would have four fingers and a thumb with a tendon-like system so they could have the dexterity of humans.

The robot is backed by giant artificial intelligence computers that track millions of video frames from “Full Self-Driving” autos. Similar computers would be used to teach tasks to the robots, they said.

Experts in the robotics field were skeptical that Tesla is anywhere near close to rolling out legions of human-like home robots that can do the “useful things” Musk wants them to do – say, make dinner, mow the lawn, keep watch on an aging grandmother.

“When you’re trying to develop a robot that is both affordable and useful, a humanoid kind of shape and size is not necessarily the best way,” said Tom Ryden, executive director of the nonprofit startup incubator Mass Robotics.

Tesla isn’t the first car company to experiment with humanoid robots.

Honda more than two decades ago unveiled Asimo, which resembled a life-size space suit and was shown in a carefully-orchestrated demonstration to be able to pour liquid into a cup. Hyundai also owns a collection of humanoid and animal-like robots through its 2021 acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics. Ford has partnered with Oregon startup Agility Robotics, which makes robots with two legs and two arms that can walk and lift packages.

Ryden said carmakers’ research into humanoid robotics can potentially lead to machines that can walk, climb and get over obstacles, but impressive demos of the past haven't led to an “actual use scenario” that lives up to the hype.

“There’s a lot of learning that they’re getting from understanding the way humanoids function,” he said. “But in terms of directly having a humanoid as a product, I’m not sure that that’s going to be coming out anytime soon.”

Critics also said years ago that Musk and Tesla wouldn't be able to build a profitable new car company that used batteries for power rather than gasoline.

Tesla is testing “Full Self-Driving” vehicles on public roads, but they have to be monitored by selected owners who must be ready to intervene at all times. The company says it has about 160,000 vehicles equipped with the test software on the road today.

Critics have said the Teslas, which rely on cameras and powerful computers to drive by themselves, don't have enough sensors to drive safely. Tesla's less capable Autopilot driver-assist system, with the same camera sensors, is under investigation by U.S. safety regulators for braking for no reason and repeatedly running into emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked along freeways.

In 2019, Musk promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would be in use by the end of 2020. They are still being tested.

____

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Stories

  • As Japan and China mark 50-year ties, moods are mixed

    Japan and China marked the 50th anniversary of normalization of their ties Thursday as their leaders Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping stressed the importance of their strengthened relationship over the decades, though they still face difficulties. On Sept. 29, 1972, then-Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a communique normalizing their ties and pledging peace and friendship. In the communique, Japan expressed remorse over wartime damage on China and acknowledged Beijing as the country's only legitimate government.

  • Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power

    Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba's internet service shut down for the second time in two days, saying it appeared to be unrelated to problems from the storm but rather an attempt to keep information about the demonstrations from spreading. Masiel Pereira, a housewife, said that “the only thing I ask is that they restore the current for my children."

  • Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

    An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion right groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state's abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures. Attorneys with his office told the judge that, since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision said women do not have a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, there was no legal reason to block the old law.

  • Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

    Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe's major economies as higher prices undermine consumers' spending power. Consumer prices in the 19-country eurozone rose a record 10% in September from a year earlier, up from an annual 9.1% in August, EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Friday. Energy prices were the main culprit, rising 40.8% over a year ago.

  • Volkswagen well-positioned to fund electrification, keeps outlook -CFO

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund its electrification strategy, its finance chief said on Thursday, as it reaped around 9.6 billion euros ($9.30 billion) from the IPO of Porsche and with a possible listing of its battery unit on the cards. The carmaker was sticking to its outlook of reaching the higher end of a 7-8.5% operating profit margin this year, Arno Antlitz told Reuters, even as energy prices, logistics bottlenecks and inflation boost its costs. "The aim is to reduce costs and still offer affordable cars for Volkswagen," Antlitz said, speaking outside the Frankfurt stock exchange following the listing of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche.

  • 'Stronger and fitter' Arshdeep eyes World Cup success

    Indian quick bowler Arshdeep Singh is stronger, fitter and riding high after answering his critics with a match-winning attack on South Africa's top order ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

  • Never-before-seen footage of The Beatles' 1966 tour of Japan released by Tokyo police

    Rare footage of The Beatles surrounded by security upon arriving in Japan was recently screened. Filmed roughly half a century ago during Japan's Showa Period (1926-1989), the footage was released by the Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo to nonprofit organization Joho Kokai Shimin Center, which made an information disclosure request to the department in 2015.

  • 49ers on Rams: 'It's the Cooper Kupp show, like no matter how you try to slice it up'

    Rams receiver Cooper Kupp catches passes, is adept at running after a catch and now has added the jet sweep to his arsenal. The 49ers concentrate on him for Monday showdown.

  • Meta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across Teams

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined sweeping plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever, calling an end to an era of rapid growth at the social media giant.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash

  • Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'

    Tesla Inc's famously focused chief executive, Elon Musk, faced one question at the company's 'AI Day' event on Friday that momentarily stumped him. In an evening devoted to robots and computer technology, a questioner asked what the 51-year old would tell his younger self. The verbose executive, who is the world's richest person, stood quietly and thought.

  • China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

    New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter. Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • SSU detains collaborator whom Russians appointed to rule in occupied settlement in Kyiv region

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:44 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained another henchman of Russian invaders who, during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast, was appointed by the occupiers as the so-called "deputy head of the Dymer settlement council.

  • Musk unveils Tesla robot that walks and waves. Optimus’s more complex capacities remain under wraps.

    An early prototype of Tesla Inc.’s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company’s artificial intelligence event Friday. Musk told the crowd, many of whom might be hired by Tesla (TSLA) that the robot can do much more than the audience saw Friday. Musk suggested that the problem with flashy robot demonstrations is that the robots are “missing a brain” and don’t have the intelligence to navigate themselves, but he gave little evidence Friday that Optimus was any more intelligent than robots developed by other companies and researchers.

  • Camera goes underwater, then viral as Hurricane Ian floods Fort Myers Beach

    Streaming with multiple cameras, Severe Studios, a camera at Fort Myers Beach went viral amid flooding from Hurricane Ian.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Iranian women have been rebelling against restrictions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 – with renewed hope that protests this time will end differently

    Women holding up photographs of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sept. 24, 2022. Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty ImagesShouts of “death to the dictator” and “woman, life, freedom” are reverberating throughout the streets of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, while in custody of the “morality police” in Tehran. These protests have echoes from past resistance movements. For the past two decades I hav

  • Tesla debuts an actual, mechanical prototype of its Optimus robot

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised last year to have a working prototype of the Optimus robot ready to show off at AI Day 2022. On Friday, he debuted one.

  • Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'

    A rough prototype of Tesla's humanoid AI bot made its official public debut. One Tesla presenter called it "just humble beginnings."

  • Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

    Today's video focuses on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and which of these tech giants could be the winner in the cloud gaming market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter

    The text messages were revealed as a part of a trove of unredacted messages between Musk and several of Silicon Valley's most powerful players.