Tesla Sales Fall Short as Delivery Bottlenecks Take Bite

Tesla Sales Fall Short as Delivery Bottlenecks Take Bite
3
Dana Hull and Sean O'Kane
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. reported third-quarter sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates, citing delivery and production bottlenecks that hampered the company’s ability to get vehicles to buyers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue rose to $21.5 billion, the company said in a shareholder letter Wednesday, compared with analysts’ projections of $22.1 billion. Profit excluding some items rose to $1.05 a share, exceeding the $1.01 average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Getting cars onto ships and trucks proved especially costly and troublesome in the quarter, as much of the company’s output was concentrated in the final weeks of the period. That made it tough for Tesla to deliver all the vehicles it made -- and led Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to address concerns demand may be faltering.

“We have excellent demand for Q4 and we expect to sell every car that we make for as far into the future as we can see,” Musk said on a conference call with investors.

Investors are paying close attention to how quickly Tesla can increase output of its mass-market Model Y SUV from new factories in Austin and Berlin -- a key milestone for the pioneering EV maker. The company cited higher costs related to a slower-than-expected ramp up at the new factories, and new difficulties shipping vehicles at the end of the quarter.

Shares of Austin, Texas-based Tesla fell 4.8% to $211.28 at 6:35 p.m. in New York after the results were announced. They have declined 37% this year against the backdrop of Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy Twitter and concerns over a slowing economy, higher inflation and rising interest rates.

“Tesla is a company that typically has been beating numbers,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, a venture capital company. “The reaction you’re seeing is that people are a bit taken aback by the fact that they missed.”

Smoothing Delivery

To address the transportation bottlenecks, Tesla is trying to smooth its delivery and logistics processes and reduce costly end-of-quarter arrangements.

But those difficulties mean the company is unlikely to achieve full-year delivery growth of 50% this year, even with production probably hitting that mark, Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on the call.

In April, Musk said Tesla would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year. The company has made 929,910 through the first three quarters -- and needs to crank out more than 570,000 in the fourth quarter to meet that target. It produced 305,840 vehicles in the final three months of 2021.

But Tesla is sticking to its long-held plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50% on average annually over multiple years. Musk expects to be on hand for the first Semi Truck deliveries to Pepsi in December. In addition, he said Tesla is in the “final lap” for production of its forthcoming Cybertruck.

Share Buyback

Citing the company’s profitability and growing cash balance of $21.1 billion, Musk said on the call that Tesla could repurchase $5 billion to $10 billion of its shares, subject to board approval and review.

He also speculated that Tesla’s market value, now at $696 billion, could exceed the combined capitalization of Apple Inc. and Saudi Aramco at some point. Together, they’re valued at $4.4 trillion.

Tesla’s automotive gross margin narrowed to 27.9% in the quarter, falling short of the 28.4% average of estimates.

Income from the sale regulatory credits -- used by other automakers to offset greenhouse gas emissions -- were $286 million for the quarter, the lowest in a year. Tesla has said it expects such revenue to shrink over time as competitors launch more EVs to comply with emissions regulations and meet growing demand.

--With assistance from Graham Starr.

(Updates with comments from conference call starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Earns Record Operating Profit. Wall Street Yawns.

    Tesla stock dropped more than 3% because its bottom-line numbers aren't enough to quell investor questions about rising costs and falling demand for new cars.

  • Tesla Makes No Changes to Its Bitcoin Holdings in Third Quarter

    The electric car company did not buy or sell any bitcoin in the quarter, after selling 75% of its holdings in the second quarter.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Conservation as Blackouts Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked citizens to consume electricity “with awareness tomorrow” after a grid operator warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks. About 30% of Ukrainian power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, Zelenskiy said earlier.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Die

  • Why Is Tesla Stock Falling If Its Business Is Stronger Than Ever?

    All good things must come to an end, and the winning streak that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to put together on Monday and Tuesday wasn't able to last for a third straight day. Rising bond yields raised new concerns about macroeconomic impacts, sending major market benchmarks downward to give back a portion of their gains from earlier in the week. Late Wednesday afternoon, all eyes were on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and whether the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer would be able to live up to high expectations.

  • Tesla revenue misses forecast; new factories squeeze margins

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted record third-quarter revenue but still missed Wall Street estimates as the electric carmaker led by billionaire Elon Musk delivered fewer vehicles than expected, while spending on new factories and new battery production squeezed margins. Chief Executive Musk told analysts on a conference call there was excellent demand for the fourth quarter, addressing investor concern that buyers could be discouraged by the weak global economy and high prices for Tesla vehicles. Tesla is expanding fast despite global economic jitters, and investors are closely watching for signs that the cooling economy would hurt demand.

  • Musk Promises 'Epic' End of the Year to Tesla Fans and Investors

    Elon Musk is accustomed to making spectacular declarations. The serial entrepreneur is never stingy with promises that keep the flame alive around the premium electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla . Indeed, the chief executive officer announced that Tesla was going to have an "epic" end of the year despite third quarter results which somewhat disappointed the markets.

  • Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'

    Documentary footage obtained by The New York Times shows Donald Trump discussing his popularity with Israeli and Orthodox Jews.

  • Judge: Trump signed legal documents he knew contained false voter fraud numbers

    Judge: Trump signed legal documents he knew contained false voter fraud numbers

  • Tesla Earnings Are Mixed, But Musk Predicts 'Epic Q4,' Stock Buyback

    Tesla earnings topped Q3 estimates, but revenue missed. TSLA stock, near a 52-week low, slipped after hours, though CEO Elon Musk broke some news.

  • Tesla Set to Report Third-Quarter Earnings as Growth Concerns Emerge

    Tesla is expected to report near-record quarterly profit, but recent stumbles and economic uncertainty have sparked concern on Wall Street about its ability to hit its annual growth target.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Adds Profile Transfer Feature Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Netflix (NFLX) is adding a Profile Transfer feature that is likely to boost the user base growth rate amid increasing competition.

  • 'Please Limit Your Electricity Consumption': Zelensky Says Three More Energy Facilities Destroyed by Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelensky implored Ukrainians to limit their electricity consumption on Wednesday, October 19, after he said Russian forces had destroyed three more energy facilities.Deadly Russian missile strikes last week left key energy infrastructure severely damaged across Ukraine. Some areas were left without power for days.“Of course, we will do everything possible to restore the normal energy capabilities of our country,” Zelensky said in a nightly address on Wednesday, adding that it “takes time” and required everyone to play their part. “There will be clarifications from the heads of regional administrations and government officials, but in general, it is necessary to be especially conscious of electricity consumption from 7 am tomorrow.”He said: “Please do not turn on unnecessary electrical appliances. Please limit your electricity consumption and use [of] those appliances that consume a lot of energy. Tomorrow, it is very important that the consumption is as conscious as possible, and thus the schedules of stabilization blackouts will be shorter.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No P

  • Putin boosts Russia's war footing as battle looms for Ukraine's Kherson

    KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion. Images of people using boats to flee the strategic southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus on the Dnipro river as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone. The Russian-installed chief of Kherson - one of four Ukrainian regions unilaterally claimed by Moscow where Putin declared martial law on Wednesday - said about 50,000-60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Grayscale CEO on suing the SEC: 'This lawsuit isn't about bitcoin'

    In an interview Monday for Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, says that the litigation transcends its own attempts to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Your Guide to Tesla's Third-Quarter Earnings Report

    EV maker Tesla [reported quarterly results](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-tsla-q3-earnings-report-2022-11666139620) after the closing bell Wednesday. Here's a roundup of notable coverage from the Journal about the company's earnings. + [Tesla Stock Falls After Releasing Quarterly Results](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-2022-10-19/card/tesla-stock-wednesday-earnings-eSengaawQmm7PBEMMjTK) + [Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenue Falls Short](https://www.wsj.com/article

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Why are NBA players wearing No. 6 on their jerseys?

    We saw LeBron, Steph, Tatum and others sporting the No. 6 on their jersey on Opening Night. See why theyre paying homage to legend Bill Russell.