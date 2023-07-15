Tesla Says It Built Its First Cybertruck in Texas

Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck was revealed on November 21st, 2019. In the nearly four years since, all of Rivian, Ford, and General Motors have come to market with EV pick-up options of their own. Tesla, notably, has not. Today, the brand is finally sharing some rare direct news that suggests this is about to change: the company's factory in Texas has completed its first example of the car.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Given that this is the first car off the line, this is unlikely to be a final production car meant for customer hands. Final specs and pricing for those have not yet been announced. Electrek reports that both early deliveries and those final official numbers will come at the same time, at an event in late September similar to the final Plaid event in Summer 2021. While that means general customers are still unlikely to get their cars until later this year or early next year, it means that Elon Musk's July 2022 promise of "mid-2023" deliveries could be at least partially accurate.

This announcement moves the Cybertruck closer to production than ever before, but the gap from the car's official unveil to the beginning of production is still one of the largest for a major automotive release ever. The car was revealed more than a month before the World Health Organization's first statements on COVID-19. It releases into a world that has since seen the rise and fall of HBO Max, the entire run of Ted Lasso, and 35 Max Verstappen wins in Formula 1.

The Cybertruck timeline is still not the longest active gap between a car's reveal and its release, though. That honor still belongs to another Tesla. The second-generation Roadster was revealed back in 2017 and expected some time next year, meaning reservation-holders from the brand's original reveal event will have waited around seven full years for the cars they started to pay for on reveal day. For a typical premium brand, that span would equal the entire expected life span of a new generation of product, including a mid-cycle refresh.

