Tesla says it delivered a record 241,300 vehicles during the third quarter of 2021, smashing analysts' predictions

Tesla's vehicle deliveries reached record levels in the third quarter of 2021, the company reported.

The company delivered 241,300 vehicles globally between July and September.

The delivery count, which was up 73% from last year, exceeded analysts' expectations.

The company delivered 241,300 globally between July and September, up 73% from last year. Of those, 232,025 were its Model 3 and Y vehicles.

According to estimates collated by StreetAccount as of September 30, analysts predicted that Tesla would deliver around 220,900 cars during the third quarter of this year.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct," Tesla said in its report.

It added that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more.

Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than its competitors, with its overall deliveries soaring 20% in the third quarter from its previous record in the second quarter, Reuters reported.

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges," Tesla added in its company report.

In a company email last month seen by Reuters, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla suffered a severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter. He also reportedly pressed employees to "go super hardcore" to finish the quarter strong.

