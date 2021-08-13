Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019.

The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.

Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."

The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that billionaire Musk will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the U.S. author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

