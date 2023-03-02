Tesla says production innovation to cut auto costs by half

1
TOM KRISHER
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla says it will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds.

CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a lengthy investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday.

The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000, although it didn’t appear that the new vehicle would be introduced during the presentation.

Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla’s design chief, said the company has to make another sharp reduction in costs in order to reach its ambitious electric-vehicle production targets.

The company, he said, will build the cars in smaller modular units, then bring those units together. The system uses less space. Executives said as a result, its next electric powertrain factory will be half the size of the one Tesla just built in Austin, costing 65% less.

“That also means we can build more factories at the same time,” said Tom Zhu, who leads Tesla manufacturing.

Executives said Tesla is unique from other automakers because all of the people involved in vehicle design and manufacturing are in the same room. The company also designs and makes many of its parts and software while others rely on tiers of parts supply companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says other companies will slash insulin prices after Eli Lilly move

    BALTIMORE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that other pharmaceutical companies will have to lower their insulin prices in the wake of Eli Lilly's decision to slash its prices for the popular diabetes treatment. Eli Lilly said on Wednesday it will cut list prices by 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulin products, Humalog and Humulin, beginning from the fourth quarter of this year. "Guess what that means?," Biden told Democrats gathered in Baltimore for an annual retreat.

  • Transgender women killed

    Police are investigating the case as a homicide after the woman was found shot and killed in an apartment building that was set on fire.

  • Train carrying propane derailed near Florida airport; no leaks detected, officials say

    The derailed train in Florida comes in the wake of the high-profile derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and increased concerns about train safety.

  • Elon Musk To Deliver Third Tesla 'Master Plan' At Austin Investor Day As EV Rivals Close Gap

    Elon Musk has a mixed record on long-term promises, but his vision remains crucial for the global EV market.

  • Propane-filled car flips over in Florida train derailment

    Officials in Florida are keeping a watchful eye on a train car carrying 30,000 gallons (113,562 liters) of propane that tipped over in a derailment along the Gulf Coast. The freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway derailed Tuesday in an industrial area near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, which is about 52 miles (82 kilometers) south of Tampa. Of the six cars that tipped over, five contained sheetrock, officials said.

  • Boots 70% off sale is finally here: Save big on No7, Oral-B and more

    No7, Ted Baker and Joules gift sets have been hugely reduced.

  • Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020

    The statue was cast in 1920 to commemorate fraternity members who died while fighting in World War II.

  • China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education

    China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools “oppose and resist Western erroneous views” such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence. The order was dated Sunday, a week before China’s ceremonial parliament begins its annual session and reinforces the leading role on ideology assumed by Xi, who is named no less than 25 times in the document. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi was granted a third five-year term as party leader last year and has removed term limits on the presidency, effectively allowing him to rule for life.

  • Coca-Cola (KO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $59.51, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day.

  • Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

    Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms, with some ending up weakened on hospital beds. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks involving some 30 schools identified in local media reports, with some speculating they could be aimed at trying to close schools for girls in this country of over 80 million people. The reported attacks come at a sensitive time for Iran, which already has faced months of protests after the September death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the country's morality police.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Coke (KO): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Coke (KO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Agreement: Fewer names needed for New Orleans mayor recall

    The number of signatures needed to force a recall election against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell would drop by 5,000, under a court agreement awaiting a judge's approval Wednesday. A spokesman for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the settlement would drop the number of valid signatures needed to 44,975 from 49,975. Whether recall organizers have that many valid signatures is a mystery.

  • Tech war: US chip firms walk a 'tightrope' as they try to keep China business up amid escalating sanctions, experts say

    US chip companies are concerned about losing market share as they try to balance business interests in China with strict export controls on advanced semiconductors, an issue highlighted by experts at a webinar on Tuesday. So-called strategic decoupling between the US and China does not mean chip firms are walking away from the world's second largest economy, Bain & Co partner Jue Wang said at the event hosted by advisory firm Mavek and German enterprise software company SAP. "[The] No 1 question

  • South Korea promises all-out efforts to boost exports, attract tourists

    South Korea's government on Thursday promised to make efforts to boost exports and attract tourists as the statistics agency released a mixed set of data for January that showed gloomy prospects for the economy. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of officials the likelihood of a quick export recovery were limited but that government ministries would do their best to achieve a goal of averting a decline in exports. He also said the government would make efforts to attract more foreign tourists, whose arrivals so far this year he said have recovered to some 40% of the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic started 2020.

  • Poll: Most Black voters disapprove of DeSantis blocking Black history course, approve of Biden

    Black voters highly approve of President Joe Biden and disapprove of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis banning Black history, a new poll found.

  • John Lynch on decision to delay Brock Purdy’s surgery

    John Lynch explained why Brock Purdy's surgery got pushed back, and when the 49ers expect the QB to undergo surgery.

  • Thrilling Images Show First Launch of SpaceX's Revamped Starlink Satellites

    SpaceX successfully deployed the first batch of its next-generation Starlink satellites, which the company hopes will increase the broadband capacity of its internet megaconstellation.

  • Solar Panels Over California's Canals Could Save Water While Making Clean Energy

    Solar AquaGrid, the University of California Merced, Turlock Irrigation District, and the California Department of Water Resources are winners of the 2023 Gizmodo Science Fair for innovating a way to combine clean energy with water conservation.

  • China's CCP Issues Warning to Elon Musk After a Recent Tweet

    The scientific discussion about the origin of the coronovirus pandemic continues, and Musk is cautioned about commenting on it by a powerful source in a key market.

  • Newsom declares war on environmentalists seeking to halt construction project

    Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted activists opposing construction of new housing units as "selfish" and "wealthy homeowners" after a court halted the project over environmental concerns.