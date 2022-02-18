Tesla: SEC is violating its own rules by holding up $40M shareholder payout

Tesla’s (TSLA) accusations this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission reneged on a 2018 settlement agreement requiring it to distribute $40 million to shareholders could be backed up by the agency's own rules requiring it to submit a fund distribution plan within 60 days of receiving payment.

In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, attorneys for Tesla claimed the agency held up $40 million in penalty funds that CEO Elon Musk and Tesla paid in 2018 to settle a dispute over his tweet claiming he secured funding that could take the electric vehicle giant private.

Tesla’s lawyers have asked the court to examine why shareholders haven't received the money in the more than 1,200 days since Tesla and Musk each handed over $20 million to the agency.

“Simply stated, the SEC has failed to comply with its promise to pay Tesla’s shareholders the $40 million it collected,” the letter states. The letter goes on to say that instead of distributing the funds to Tesla shareholders, the SEC has been “devoting its formidable resources to endless, unfounded investigations into Mr. Musk and Tesla.”

August 7, 2018 Tweet from Elon Musk

Should the court agree to address Tesla’s concerns, the SEC will contend with its own rules that set a deadline for plan submissions, as well as its records showing that the vast majority of “available funds” it collects and redirects under the Fair Funds for Investors provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act go to impacted shareholders within two years of a distribution plan's approval.

Settlements allocated under the Fair Funds provision can come from either administrative proceedings initiated by the SEC, or from litigation between the SEC and defendants such as Tesla and Musk in federal courts.

Tesla’s lawyers say that although nearly three and a half years have passed since Musk and Tesla paid their penalties, the agency has “yet to announce anything like a distribution plan.” The time frame, they argue, flies in the face of the agency’s Rules of Practice, specifying that its enforcement division must submit a proposed distribution plan within 60 days of receiving a defendant’s settlement payment.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 4: Tesla CEO Elon Musk exits federal court, April 4, 2019 in New York City. A federal judge heard oral arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seeks to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“As such, the SEC has taken nearly twenty times longer than its specified outer limit,” the letter says.

In an email to Yahoo Finance, an SEC spokesperson declined to comment on Tesla’s claims.

In the SEC’s financial report for fiscal year 2020, it highlights its focus on long-term interests of Main Street investors. That report showed that from 2016 to 2020, the agency accomplished a threefold increase in the number of Fair Fund distributions and maintained a performance level of at least 92%.

“The SEC is committed to the timely collection and distribution of penalties and disgorgement funds,” the report states.

Percentage of Fair Fund & disgorgement fund plans that have distributed 80% of available funds for distribution within 2 years of approved distribution plan

Earlier in its history, the SEC struggled to promptly turn around Fair Funds distributions. A Government Accountability Office report from 2010 found that more than half of Fair Funds plans had remained open for more than four years.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil penalties to the SEC as part of the settlement set aside for the benefit of impacted investors under the Fair Funds provision.

