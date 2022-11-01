Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff -- in particular automation and control engineers -- to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. About 200 people will head to California on assignments that will last at least three months, one of the people said. The first workers are setting off as soon as this month, the person added.

A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment. Tesla shares rose as much as 2.1% to $232.38 before the start of regular trading.

Tesla delivered a record 83,135 cars in China in September after increasing the capacity of its Shanghai factory. The upgrade of the company’s first plant outside of the US, which entailed machinery maintenance and improvements overseen by automation and control engineers, took about five weeks. This helped double the factory’s annual capacity to around 1 million vehicles, Bloomberg News has reported. Fremont can produce about 650,000 cars a year.

The uptick in production has contributed to shortening wait times for a Tesla in China to one to four weeks, from a peak of as long as 22 weeks earlier this year, according to the automaker’s website. Last week, the company cut prices across its lineup to attract buyers in the face of tougher competition from local manufacturers including BYD Co., which is also expanding globally.

By comparison, customers ordering a Model Y sport utility vehicle in the US may have to wait until as long as April 2023 for delivery, Tesla’s website shows. In its third-quarter deliveries report, the company said it’s increasingly had trouble transporting vehicles from its factories to customers.

“There weren’t enough boats, there weren’t enough trains, there weren’t enough car carriers to actually support the wave” of vehicle deliveries at the end of the last quarter, Musk said during Tesla’s earnings call. “Whether we like it or not, we actually have to smooth out the delivery of cars intra-quarter, because there just aren’t enough transportation objects to move them around.”

Tesla delivered 343,830 cars worldwide last quarter and expects to come up just shy of its target for 50% growth this year, a rate it’s forecast will be its average over several years. The company opened new factories in Germany in March and in Texas a month later.

(Updates with early trading in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Tesla's Autopilot faces unprecedented scrutiny

    Elon Musk has championed Tesla Inc's driver assistance Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software as innovations that will both improve road safety and position the electric vehicle maker as a technology leader. But the Tesla systems - and Musk's claims about them - face their biggest challenge since the launch of Autopilot in 2015 as a series of lawsuits and a criminal case over fatal Tesla accidents head to court. Tesla was not charged, but the Tesla system and the company's claims about it are expected to be in focus.

  • Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B after no one wins Monday’s top prize

    No ticket matched all six numbers to win Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the lottery’s official website said early Tuesday. That means Wednesday’s top prize will be an estimated $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $596.7 million, Powerball said.

  • Full of energy

    Global stocks just won't lie down, doggedly clinging to hopes that central banks will ease off the policy brakes or that China might ease COVID curbs, just as energy firms reap massive windfall profits. Entering the penultimate month of a dire 2022, world equity indices don't want to give up the ghost yet on the near 10% rebound since Oct. 13. Everything from central bank speculation, big rotations of equity sectors and talk of yearend seasonal flows in a U.S. election year are all cited.

  • Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $1.2B

    No winning ticket was sold for Monday’s $1 billion jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was sold in Ohio. Check the numbers to see if you won.

  • This cream I buy on Amazon soothes my chronically dry hands almost instantly

    And it keeps them soft for hours.

  • Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid started rookie RB Isiah Pacheco vs. 49ers

    Some Chiefs offensive coaches met earlier that week with a specific goal in mind.

  • Five Things That Elon Musk Hates About Twitter and Wants to Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is working to make his mark on Twitter Inc., days after assuming ownership of the service.The world’s richest man has been reviewing the company’s code with help from Tesla Inc. engineers, while consulting with powerful friends he trusts to help him make important decisions about where to take the product. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts

  • Why does the Fed raise interest rates? And how do those hikes slow inflation?

    The Federal Reserve's seen raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week to try to stem inflation. How do interest rate hikes work?

  • US court blocks Penguin merger with Simon & Schuster

    US District Judge Florence Pan said the deal could "substantially" lessen competition in the market.

  • Explainer-How new U.S. laws could trip up voters in the midterm elections

    U.S. states have enacted more than 30 new voting restrictions since 2020, from voter ID requirements to limits on mail-in voting, fueling tensions between Republicans and Democrats ahead of November's general election. Republicans, who have largely embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, say the measures are necessary to ensure election integrity. Democrats say they are aimed at making it harder for voters who traditionally back the Democratic Party to cast their votes.

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • Foreign investors sell $500 million of India govt bonds in two days - analysts

    Foreign investors have sold Indian government debt worth nearly $500 million in the past two sessions, with the so-called FAR bonds bearing the brunt of a selloff that traders note is ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and crucial U.S. data. These investors have net sold bonds worth 41.1 billion Indian rupees over Friday and Monday, CCIL data showed, with more than 80% accounted for by securities exempt from restrictions under a "fully accessible route" for foreign investors. Market participants linked the sudden move to the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday, where its future guidance and commentary on interest rates will be key, as well as the non-farm payroll data on Friday and retail inflation data next week.

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources

    Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

  • The Big Secret Wall Street Will Never Tell You About Investing

    Investors can learn valuable lessons from Wall Street, but the pros aren't always eager to reveal their secrets. Luckily, there is one common stock market misconception that's not too difficult to rectify -- and it happens to be connected to some of the most costly mistakes that retail investors make. Keep this "secret" in mind as you create and execute your investment strategy.

  • PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    PayPal's (PYPL) third-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from its strength in Venmo, merchant services and BNPL solutions.

  • Stephen King won't pay to keep his Twitter verification: 'They should pay me'

    The novelist has responded to a report that Twitter may start charging for blue check marks.

  • Albertsons Says It Planned $4 Billion Payout Before Kroger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans by Albertsons Cos. to pay $4 billion to shareholders as a special dividend were developed before the company started talking about a potential merger with Kroger Co., according to a letter from the grocery-store chain to a group of state attorneys general that raised concerns about the payout.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Repor

  • President Biden Threatens Big Oil 'Windfall Tax' As Profits Surge

    "It's time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break," said President Biden

  • Elon Musk bringing Twitter to Texas? What’s next as billionaire dissolves board

    Elon Musk could further expand his hub of operations and attract software developers in a key region by bringing a Twitter presence to the Lone Star state.

  • Ukraine Latest: Scholz, Zelenskiy Discuss More Aid; Naftogaz CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the military and political situation, as well as possibilities for further assistance, including reconstruction work and supplying more weapons. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Ac