Tesla reported its second-consecutive quarterly profit and better-than-expected sales, but its earnings fell short of analysts' expectations.

Tesla (TSLA) reported its second-consecutive quarterly profit Wednesday and better-than-expected sales, but its fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' expectations and sent shares south after the markets closed.

The company's shares, which rose 3.8 percent during the trading day, fell 2.5 percent in aftermarkets trading.

Tesla's earnings were hit on a number of fronts, the company said, citing a decline in revenue from the sale of regulatory credits, higher import duties on parts from China as well as lower prices on the Model S and Model X in China and a lower-priced mid-range version of Model 3.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted EPS: $1.93 versus $2.20, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv

Revenue: $7.23 billion versus $7.08 billion, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv

Tesla said its cash position substantially improved by $1.45 billion, despite spending $230 million to repay convertible bonds during the quarter.

The company should see higher revenues in 2019 as it substantially ramps up production and deliveries this year, aiming for 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries, about 45 to 65 percent more than its deliveries in 2018.

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of industry analysis, sees a tough year ahead for Tesla.

"Things really aren't going to get any better for Tesla in the US than they did at the end of 2018," she told CNBC on Wednesday. "Turning a profit, creatively addressing production challenges and getting the Model 3 to the masses were huge milestones, but keeping up this momentum is going to be virtually impossible."

She said its product line is starting to get stale and it faces new competition from Audi, Porsche and Jaguar.

"Tesla's in an awkward purgatory between being a startup and a mainstream automaker, and the biggest open question heading into 2019 is where the company really goes from here," Caldwell said. "Tesla is used to owning the spotlight, but for the next year we might see a lower-key Tesla as the company takes baby steps to keep things moving along while it plans for the future."

Investors have been paying close attention to any indication of how profitable Tesla's cars are, particularly the Model 3 sedan. The $7,500 federal tax credit on every Tesla vehicle sold was cut to $3,750 at the beginning of the year, after Tesla sold its allotted 200,000 units that qualified for the full credit.

As that credit winds down, investors are keenly interested in whether demand for the Model 3 can stand on its own, particularly since the company has yet to release a version of the sedan at the $35,000 sticker price Tesla originally promised.

Eyes are watching whether Tesla needs to raise any more capital in the short term, especially given the fact that it needs to pay off $920 million in debt due on March 1. Bondholders can convert the debt into equity if the shares trade at or above the strike price of $359.87. But below that price, Tesla would likely have to pay off the notes with cash.

The company assured investors that it has "sufficient cash on hand to comfortably settle in cash our convertible bond that will mature in March 2019."

Read Tesla's results here.







