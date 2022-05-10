Tesla Shanghai plant plans to make less than 200 cars on Tuesday - memo

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will run part of its production lines at the Shanghai plant to produce less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The automaker, which aimed to restore production levels by next week with a daily output of more than 2,000 cars, will suspend work for the remaining production lines on Tuesday, the memo showed.

Tesla didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

