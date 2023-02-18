Tesla shares drop on same day as recall

The latest batch of inflation data sent U.S. Treasury rates to the highest level since November this week.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index gained 6.4% in January, down from a 6.5% increase in December but above economist estimates of a 6.2% gain. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 5.6% in January, also higher than economist estimates of 5.5%.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported the producer price index rose 0.7% month-over-month in January, exceeding market estimates of a 0.4% gain and marking its largest increase in seven months. Following the PPI reading, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed as high as 3.929% on Friday morning, the highest level since November.

On Wednesday, bitcoin prices topped $24,000 for the first time since August, but 99-year-old Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger didn't pull any punches when expressing his disdain for cryptocurrencies at the Daily Journal annual shareholder meeting. Munger called crypto investors "idiots" and said the cryptocurrency market is "crazy, stupid gambling."

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen here on Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced electric vehicle maker Tesla is recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the beta version of its Full Self-Driving software, which the NHTSA said "increases the risk of a crash." Tesla shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday, but the company said the issues will be addressed via a free, over-the-air software update.

Odds-on favorite

DraftKings shares rallied Friday after the sports gambling company reported record fourth-quarter revenue and raised its 2023 sales guidance.

In the week ahead, investors will get more quarterly reports from Coinbase Global on Tuesday, Nvidia on Wednesday and Block and Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday.

The communications services sector's 23.9% earnings drop in the fourth quarter is the largest earnings decline of any S&P 500 sector, according to FactSet.

More:You can buy I Bonds with your tax refund: What to know about rates, deadline

Economic numbers

Following the Monday Presidents' Day stock market holiday, Wall Street will get more key economic updates on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest meeting minutes and on Friday when the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its January core personal consumption expenditures price index reading.

More:US credit card debt soars: What to know about rising rates, balance transfers

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tesla shares drop on same day as recall

