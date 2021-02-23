Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern
1 / 2

Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai
Julien Ponthus

By Julien Ponthus

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Tesla were set to plunge into the red for the year on Tuesday, hit by a broad selloff of high-flying technology stocks and the fall of bitcoin, in which the electric carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion.

At 1121 GMT, Tesla was down over 6% in U.S. premarket deals after a 8.5% drop during the previous session.

The firm led by Elon Musk has had a stellar ride since 2020, which it began at about $85 per share, before reaching the $900 mark on Jan. 25.

Currently trading at about $673 in pre-market transactions, the stock has lost 25% from its peak, which is above the 20% level which technically defines a bear market.

Bitcoin has also swung into a bear market, falling from a peak of $58,354 on Feb. 21 to a low of $45,000 earlier on Tuesday.

A Germany-based trader said he was "taking chips off the table" on Tesla as its $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency could "backfire now".

Among the factors contributing to the rise of the stocks is surging retail and institutional demand for "environmental, social, and governance" (ESG) friendly investments.

"There is a lot of reasons – purely from a sustainability angle – to hold Tesla, it is part of that transformation towards a more sustainable business model," Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, chief investment officer at asset manager NN IP told Reuters on Friday.

He added however that Elon Musk's decision to invest in bitcoin could weigh on Tesla's ESG rating.

The billionaire has been criticised for lauding bitcoin prior to Tesla's purchase of the cryptocurrency.

His role in encouraging a retail frenzy in the shares of U.S. video game chain GameStop and driving up the price of the meme-based digital currency dogecoin have also come under fire while being acclaimed by a large fan base.

Analysts at Barclays noted that there had been a drop of conversations about the electric car makers in the Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, which could explain some of the loss of appetite for the stock.

"With only 2-3 total submissions on each of the past several days, we remain below the trend in attention that has come along with big returns jumps in the past", the analysts said in a note.

Other analysts have also cautioned against investing in the stock which remains one of the most expensive on the S&P 500 index at 163 times its 12-month forward earnings.

While investing in bets against the company's stock have backfired spectacularly in the past, short interest in Tesla shares still stood at 5.5%, according to Refinitiv data.

Graphic: Tesla shares selloff after multi-fold gains - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/yzdpxwkgwvx/Pasted%20image%201614074551285.png

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Karin Strohecker; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise

    Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, with more than 3,000 hate incidents directed at Asian Americans recorded since the start of the pandemic. Major Garrett reports.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • Square’s $50M Bitcoin Buy Is Now Worth $253M

    The value of Square’s bitcoin investment from October 2020 has increased five-fold.

  • Matthews International's (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Has Reduced 36% In The Past Three Years

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Matthews International Corporation ( NASDAQ:MATW ) share...

  • Elon Musk's wealth tumbles by $15 billion after Tesla shares dropped 9% in one day

    The drop was fueled partly by Musk tweeting over the weekend that bitcoin and Ethereum prices seemed high.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.

  • Tesla scores about $1 billion in profits from Bitcoin: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Tesla's (TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has garnered the electric vehicle company about $1 billion in profits - at least on paper, according to Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives.

  • Tesla earns profit worth $1B in Bitcoin, Wedbush's Dan Ives says

    Tesla scored profits worth $1 billion in Bitcoin. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Tesla’s growth amid pandemic.

  • Royal Caribbean Leads Cruise Lines Higher With Bookings Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rose to its highest in nearly a year in New York after the company said bookings continue to improve, lifting the shares of competitors as well.Since the beginning of the year, reservations are running 30% higher than in November and December, Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said Monday on a quarterly conference call with investors.Shares of Royal Caribbean, the second-largest cruise operator, rose as much as 13% to $88.75, their highest since Feb. 26, 2020. Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also jumped.The vaccinations of millions of Americans against coronavirus has been a significant help, Liberty said in a phone interview, along with the accompanying decline in Covid-19 cases across the country.“As the vaccines have begun to roll out, you’re really seeing this uptick in demand,” he said.The industry shut down nearly a year ago in an abrupt halt following a series of dramatic and deadly outbreaks of Covid-19 at sea. Now, cruise operators are plotting their return to service, and executives say they’re seeing pent-up demand among consumers who have been forced to shun travel for the past year.Royal Caribbean didn’t provide a clear timeline for its return to service. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention remains in the position of gatekeeper for the industry’s return.Talks With CDCBut Liberty said the company speaks at least every other week with senior officials from the CDC, and that they appear open to working on a resumption of travel, though he didn’t give new specifics.The company has yet to decide whether it will require vaccinations for future passengers. The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker shows that 13.1% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.Cruise stocks have posted a sharp recovery from their pandemic lows, with Royal Caribbean almost quadrupling from levels in March 2020.That’s remarkable for a company that has gone without customers for most of the past year and had to load up on high-interest-rate debt to survive. It suggests investors have confidence that Royal Caribbean can emerge from the pandemic with the potential for profitable growth.“Booking commentary remains healthy in the out years as customer demand continues to prove somewhat resilient,” Steven Wieczynski, an analyst with Stifel Nicolaus & Co., said in a note.(Updates with comments from CFO starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy

    In response to a story by the Financial Times, IG said it would be withdrawing less than 8% of the 12,000 leveraged equities products it offers. Leveraged products allow traders to increase their exposure to the market with a relatively small capital investment. Big bets by individual investors, particularly in the shares of U.S. retailer GameStop, have triggered massive price swings in some stocks around the world, leading some people to make hefty profits but leaving others facing large losses.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – February 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. My parents want me to save for a home. I want a Tesla Model 3. Who’s right?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’ve been flip-flopping back and forth between buying a new car or putting a down payment on my first home. With my parents being very money-minded and keeping a careful eye on my finances (still), I’m caught in a predicament.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • ‘Friends called us cheap’: Our extravagant neighbors called our adviser ‘lousy.’ So how come we’re the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.