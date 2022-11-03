Tesla ships 71,704 China-made EVs in October - CPCA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered 71,704 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in October, down 14% from a record high in the previous month, according to a report released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The U.S. EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. October production was still higher than a year earlier.

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said.

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla's 'Real Challenger' Reports Surging Sales Again

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: BYD sales soared to yet another high following skyrocketing earnings. Both BYD and Tesla stock are struggling.

  • Fisker bumps up production for all-electric Ocean SUV

    Fisker is raising its manufacturing forecast two weeks before its first electric vehicle, the Ocean SUV, enters production. The automaker plans to produce 42,400 Ocean SUVs by the end of 2023, up from an initial forecast of 40,000, due to strong demand in the U.S. and Europe. The company said it has received 62,000 reservations for the $37,499 Ocean and expects 80,000 orders by the end of the year, compared with an initial target of 50,000.

  • Forget Dogecoin, This Crypto Could Be the Even Bigger Winner From Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

    Behind the scenes, this crypto may be ready to play a more important role in the future of Twitter than Dogecoin.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Man attacked on Manhattan subway

    Police say the victim was punched in the face at the Fulton Street station.

  • Tesla, EV Stocks Sag as the Federal Reserve Pulls the Plug

    Higher interest rates are always trouble for growth stocks, and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that lots more increases are coming.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Naked brows are this season's biggest trend, just look at Noah Cyrus

    Bleached eyebrows have been everywhere from Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner to Lizzo. The latest celebrity to try the naked brow trend? Noah Cyrus.

  • Mother-daughter election workers describe how they lived through Trump-backed accusations of conspiracy

    Ruby Freeman is packing up the house where she has lived for more than 20 years. "I've been here forever, you know," Freeman told ABC News' Terry Moran in an exclusive interview for IMPACT x Nightline on Hulu. Losing her home is just one of the many ways Freeman's life has changed since the 2020 election, when she and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, became targets of a right-wing conspiracy that proliferated online -- a vignette in former President Donald Trump's false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

  • Byju’s Targets IPO Valuing Tutoring Arm at Up to $4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s most valuable startup, online-education giant Byju’s, is finalizing plans for a $1 billion initial public offering of its tutoring business Aakash Educational Services, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife an

  • Here are the S&P 500 CEOs spending the most on the midterm elections

    When it comes to political giving by S&P 500 CEOs in the current midterm election cycle, Netflix's Reed Hastings ranks far ahead of the pack.

  • Inter IKEA posts 45% profit fall on costs, Russia

    IKEA franchiser Inter IKEA posted a 45% fall in pre-tax profit for the year through August to 931 million euros ($908 million) as it passed on some, but not all, costs to store owners. The fall reflected higher raw material and transport costs as well as the closure of its factories in Russia. Inter IKEA, owner of the world's biggest furniture brand and in charge of supply, said its operating profit margin narrowed to 4% from 7%.

  • Kellogg raises full-year sales forecast on boost from higher prices

    The Corn Flakes maker joins other major food and beverage companies, including Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc, Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, in using its brand power and distribution scale to pass on pass price increases to consumers, while seeing little pushback in demand. Kellogg, which is in the process of a three-way break up of its business, said overall average selling prices rose 15.7% in the third quarter, while volumes fell 2.3%. Sales volumes rose in North America, the company's biggest market, but fell in overseas regions.

  • US Probes Insider Trading in Prearranged Executive Stock Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities are investigating whether executives have been gaming prearranged stock-sale programs designed to thwart the possibility of insider trading.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalT

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck -sources

    STORY: Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that Tesla aims to start mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target for the long-awaited pickup.That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans.CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 when the vehicle’s designer cracked the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows.Since then, Tesla has pushed back production three times.But Musk - who is now the CEO of five different companies after his acquisition of Twitter - told a conference call with analysts last month: “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck.” Tesla said it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the sharp-angled electric truck with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023.A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the Cybertruck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth, as the pickup gives Tesla an EV entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the U.S. market, competing with electric pickups from the likes of Ford and Rivian Automotive.It would also mean a wait of another year for the estimated hundreds of thousands of potential buyers who have paid $100 to reserve a Cybertruck in one of the most highly anticipated, and closely tracked electric vehicle launches ever. Tesla has not announced final pricing on the Cybertruck. In 2019, it projected an initial price of under $40,000, but prices for new vehicles have shot higher since then and Tesla has raised prices across its lineup. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Divest From Country’s Lithium Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government ordered three Chinese firms to divest from a trio of small lithium miners based in the country, days after introducing tougher rules on foreign investments in the nation’s critical minerals sectors.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Ch

  • US to Amp Up Pressure on Dutch to Block Chip Gear Sales to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and Netherlands are expected to hold a new round of talks this month on restricting China’s access to advanced chip technologies, during which Washington will ramp up pressure on its ally to block ASML Holding NV from supplying the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Milli

  • Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

    Applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless claims have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times this year in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.