Tesla slammed into SUV, killing driver on Broward street. Months later, a man is charged

In May, a Tesla going 45 mph over the speed limit on a Fort Lauderdale street slammed into a Ford Escape, leaving one person dead. Months later, a man has been charged in the fatal crash.

Chadwick Brisson, 44, was charged with vehicular homicide, a felony, and other traffic-related crimes including reckless driving. The crash, which involved four cars, happened in the intersection of Southwest Fourth Avenue and 24th Street.

Police say Brisson was approaching Southwest Fourth Avenue when his Tesla Model 3 rammed into a Ford Escape that was turning left. Brisson, according to court records, T-boned the Ford Escape. His Tesla then struck two other cars, according to police. Three other people were injured.

Just before the crash, Brisson was going about 85 mph in an area where the speed limit is 40 mph, court records say. Video obtained from the Tesla also shows the traffic light changing from green to yellow and then to red.

Brisson, who police say displayed a “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others,” posted bond as of Tuesday afternoon.