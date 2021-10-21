Tesla Slips After-Hours Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Shares of the global electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) slipped 1.6% in the extended trading session on October 20 after the company delivered robust third-quarter earnings and revenue. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, chip shortages, and transportation difficulties, Tesla continued to run at almost full production capacity to sustain the growing demand for its vehicles.

The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, up a whopping 145% year-over-year, and significantly beat analyst estimates of $1.58 per share. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Further, total revenue came in at $13.76 billion, an increase of 57% compared to the year-ago period, and also surpassed Street estimates of $13.62 billion. Revenue growth was attributed to higher vehicle deliveries, especially for lower average selling price (ASP) vehicles, which were a larger part of the delivery mix. Tesla sold a record 241,391 vehicles in the third quarter, reflecting 73% year-over-year growth.

Commenting on the results, Zachary J. Kirkhorn, CFO of Tesla, said, “A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed. We believe our supply chain, engineering, and production teams have been dealing with these global challenges with ingenuity, agility, and flexibility that is unparalleled in the automotive industry.”

In response to Tesla’s solid Q3 performance, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh lifted the price target on the stock to $950 (9.7% upside potential) from $825 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Rakesh said, “We believe TSLA has fared better than others on the auto chip shortages by potentially designing out of constrained parts, and should see a tailwind for 2022 vehicle shipments in addition to ramps at Berlin/Austin factories. We believe TSLA continues to target a 50% unit delivery CAGR over the next few years, with our 2021E/2022E revenue growth estimates up 62%/30% y/y.”

The analyst believes the EV market is poised to grow at a 30% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 globally and that Tesla is well-positioned to lead the market.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 7 Holds, and 7 Sells. The average Tesla price target of $710.52 implies 18% downside potential to current levels. Shares have exploded 104.9% over the past year.

Additionally, according to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, Tesla gets a 7 out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

Related News:
Netflix Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings
Dover Corp Jumps on Robust Q3 Results, Lifts FY21 EPS
Omnicom Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Slip After-Hours

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Tesla notches strong Q3 profits

    Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Analyst, takes a look behind Tesla's quarterly earnings and talks about what might give the automaker an advantage in electric vehicles.

  • Tesla reports record quarterly earnings despite global supply chain meltdown

    The company’s car sales are set to overtake last year’s figures even as construction of its new Texas factory is underway Tesla CEO Elon Musk against a backdrop of one of the company’s electric cars. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters Tesla saw its biggest quarterly net earnings in history, the company said on Wednesday, propelled by record electric vehicle sales last summer, amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials. The company made $1.62bn in the third quarter, beating its old record of

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Top ByteDance Investor to Weigh $500 Million Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Susquehanna International Group, one of ByteDance Ltd.’s earliest and largest backers, is looking to sell about $500 million of its shares in the TikTok owner, seeking to diversify its portfolio during China’s tech crackdown and profit from the startup’s growth.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO

  • Tesla (TSLA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Tesla (TSLA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.81% and 4.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • A Cold War with China? Nah

    Tensions with China are high, but investors at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference sill see it as a top target for smart money.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.