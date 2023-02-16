Tesla sold out Model Y in U.S. for this quarter - Electrek

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc has sold out its Model Y for this quarter in the United States, with no more production builds until April, Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The expected delivery date for the fully electric, mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) to U.S. customers is now April-June 2023, the carmaker's website showed, while the delivery schedule for Model S is February- March.

This comes after Tesla cut prices globally in January by as much as 20% with the Model Y priced at $52,990, down from $65,990 in the United States, according to Reuters calculations.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had then said that vehicle orders were roughly double the company's output in January after the first round of price cuts and Tesla's aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its electric vehicles.

But in February, the automaker raised the prices of its best-selling vehicle by $1000.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Tesla also pushed back the expected delivery of its basic Model Y to customers in Germany to February-March.

