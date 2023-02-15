Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

Tesla (TSLA) is adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, following a big call from Barclays.

On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

Using a “two clocks” framework to show the balance that auto companies must negotiate (both the “near” term economic cycle considerations, plus the “far” term vast secular changes like electrification), Levy says Tesla appears “most favorable” in both worlds and has given the automaker an Overweight rating and $275 price target.

“Tesla stands out in the ‘Two Clocks’ framework, with its near-term financial strength + leading the way on EV and software,” Levy wrote. “Every Model 3 or Y Tesla sells today not only benefits its nearterm financials, but also furthers its long-term objectives, as those vehicles will remain critical to the product lineup, and will be the basis for other future models – thus, it faces no dilemmas in balancing the two clocks.”

The overall autos space is one that Levy says is pressured by recessionary factors but also could benefit from “positive trajectory” for vehicle production, positive “megatrends” for the industry long term, and “reasonable” valuations.

Looking ahead, Levy and Barclays expect in the “far” term that EV penetration will hit 48% by 2030, with automakers embracing a more vertical integration of their supply chains for raw materials, and software development with autonomous tech, for instance. Levy implicitly acknowledges that Tesla is the best positioned in this all-important “far” term outlook.

As for other traditional automakers, Levy is initiating both Ford and GM at Equal Weight, with $6 and $46 price targets, respectively, with a preference for GM “given its progress on EV, stronger execution, (and) Cruise upside.” Levy does not mention anything with regards to the big news that Ford recently halted production and deliveries of the F-150 Lightning EV pickup due to a potential battery issue.

Story continues

Speaking of trucks, Levy’s other Overweight rating among automakers was given to Rivian (RIVN), along with a $28 price target.

“We are hard pressed to see any company in the auto landscape as the ‘next Tesla,’ as Tesla has been quite unique in its accomplishments,” Levy said. “That said, if we were to identify any of the start-up EV automakers as the closest to Tesla (vis-à-vis defining characteristics), we believe it would be Rivian. Rivian thus far has established key moats in product and technology.”

Shares of Rivian are up over 5% in midday trading.

—

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube