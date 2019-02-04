Tesla Starts Selling the Cheaper Model 3 in China [But Import Duty and Other Costs Still Makes it Expensive]

Tesla has begun taking orders for a cheaper version of the Model 3 in China. The electric car maker will now start selling the Model 3 Long-Range rear-wheel drive version marked at $64,400, Reuters reports.

This is significantly cheaper than the Model 3 Performance which was already available in China starting at $83,000. In the United States, the same car starts at about $63,000.

Import Duty Comprises a Big Chunk of the Cost of a Tesla in China

Part of the reason for the difference in price is the import duty imposed by China on cars manufactured abroad. After the U.S.-China trade war started, China raised tariffs on cars imported from the United States to 40%. Currently, the duty has been reduced temporarily to 15% as the outcome of the trade negotiations is awaited.

