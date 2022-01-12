Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

·2 min read

Tesla (TSLA) is a "barometer" of market confidence, says TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan. "This is a name that really is a confidence gauge in my opinion," Kinahan told Yahoo Finance Live.

"If it gets down near the $950-ish level, you'll see clients coming in and buy it up until it gets to about $1,050. When it gets above $1,050, it seems to make clients a little be nervous, so the amount of buying there starts to dissipate a little bit."

Shares of the electric vehicle giant were up more than 4% on Wednesday, despite a hot inflation print.

"This is my barometer, so to speak, of people who are more confident in the market. And then when people are a little more nervous the two names we look to are Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT)," said Kinahan.

"These are blue chip, so to speak, stocks but also have that growth component when things are going well," he added.

The increasing probability of higher Fed rate hikes didn't deter investors from putting money in technology stocks during Wednesday's session.

"In December our clients took less exposure to the markets than they had all year," said Kinahan. 

"Earlier this week you started to see how quickly that sentiment can change and people coming in to buy the dip," he said. 

Last week, growth stocks came under pressure following a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve minutes. 

On Monday, some of the big cap tech and internet stocks opened lower but finished the session either flat or higher.

Despite the recent volatility, some strategists still point to growth stocks with healthy balance sheets. 

"As economic conditions start to slow down, you do need to see balance sheets very, very strong," Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist Seema Shah told Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week. 

"Although this is quite a challenging time, we do still have some faith in mega-cap tech names, especially from a stability perspective for your portfolio," she added. 

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's not going to be smooth sailing' for energy and other cyclicals: Market strategist

    Don’t expect a smooth linear increase in energy and cyclical stocks in the short-term, says Verdence Capital Advisors Director of Portfolio Strategy Megan Horneman.

  • As NFT sales top $4 billion, what's in store for 2022?

    Non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume surged past the $4 billion mark in the last month, according to TradingPlatforms.com and data released by DappRadar. The top marketplaces for NFTs included OpenSea, Magic Eden, Axie Infinity, and CryptoPunks, with transactions on OpenSea accounting for over $3 billion of the sales alone.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Pauses But Tesla, AMAT Pop; Apple Chipmaker Near Buy Point With Earnings Due

    The market rally hit resistance Wednesday, but Tesla and AMAT made strong moves. Taiwan Semiconductor earnings are due early Thursday.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Boosting Too Often Could Backfire, European Official Warns

    European health officials said Tuesday that administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines too regularly could impact their efficacy.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

    If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procter & Gamble Stock Flashes Bull Signal Ahead of Earnings

    PG has bounced off its 40-day moving average seven times in the past three years

  • Cathie Wood rejects Fed’s inflation 'jawboning,' pivots back to deflation narrative

    Wall Street’s rate-hike jitters have wreaked havoc on high-growth tech stocks — and Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs were front and center for the damage yet again.

  • 3 Numbers On Apple's Services -- and 1 Big Missing Piece

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its annual roundup of its ever-expanding services business. The tech giant touted plenty of milestones for its services, from its App Store to Apple Books. What's more, Apple is still playing it close to the vest with some information on its services.

  • Tesla leading auto world's 'biggest transformation since the 1950s': Wedbush's Ives

    Wedbush's Dan Ives thinks the EV space belongs to Tesla -- and everyone else is just "paying rent at this point."

  • GM Has Lost Its EV Mojo to Ford. Can It Get It Back?

    Ford is eating GM's electric-vehicle lunch. That's a surprise, given just how much work GM has done laying out its EV plans in recent years.

  • Nasdaq Composite logs 3rd straight gain, marking 4.5% rally from Monday low

    The Nasdaq Composite Index books third consecutive gain on Wednesday, producing an unlikely streak of positive finishes after establishing a perilously low to start the week that had put it within striking distance of correction.

  • Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

    Boeing Co bounced back to win the traditional annual order race against Airbus SE on an adjusted basis, but its European rival remained the world's largest planemaker based on the number of jets delivered, data showed on Tuesday. Shares in Boeing rose around 2% after the closely watched data showed it ended 2021 with 535 net orders after cancellations and conversions that were partially offset by regular accounting adjustments. Excluding the upward accounting adjustments, which reflect a more positive view from Boeing on airlines' ability to take delivery, Boeing fell behind its rival with 479 orders.

  • What Amazon's Charts Are Saying to Investors About the Stock

    Amazon.com received an impressive upgrade Tuesday from a Bank of America analyst who called Amazon their top FANG stock. Fine by me but I still want to check on the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of AMZN, below, we can see that the shares briefly broke the lows of August and early October.

  • PayPal: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

    Early next month, PayPal (PYPL) will deliver 4Q21’s financials, and after lowering expectations last quarter, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane expects the digital payments giant to deliver “steady growth.” Boosted by ~24% year-over-year TPV growth, the analyst anticipates PYPL will generate revenue growth of ~12.9% and EPS of $1.12. That said, Keane does not foresee any unexpected fireworks. “Given the latest quarterly trends in eComm, continued supply-chain issues, delta/omicron, and eBay headwinds,

  • Rivian (RIVN) COO Resigns Amid Production Challenges, Stock Falls (revised)

    Rivian's (RIVN) COO steps down at a time when the company is stretched with production ramp-up challenges. This brings down its shares below its IPO price.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Blackstone Increases Its Crown Resorts Takeover Bid to $6.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. moved closer to triumphing in its almost yearlong pursuit of troubled Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after sweetening its offer a third time to A$8.9 billion ($6.5 billion).Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU