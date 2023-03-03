Tesla stock pops after China sales jump year-over-year

Tesla stock was up on Friday following news of strong China sales in February.

9
Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Tesla (TSLA) stock is on the move today after the automaker reported strong China sales.

Tesla’s wholesale shipments for February from its China factory rose 32% from a year ago to 74,402 vehicles, according to China’s Passenger Car Association (CPCA). That also figure represents a 13% jump month over month from January.

Shares of the EV maker were up nearly 4% in early afternoon trading on Friday.

The increase in February shipments is not surprising given that CPCA said February sales of new energy vehicles, which include battery electric and hybrid sales, rose by 30% overall. And it noted last month that January would be a “weak” month for overall sales in the region due to the Chinese New Year.

Nevertheless, stronger sales in February for Tesla is a positive development as competition rises in the important Chinese EV market, where Tesla is getting an increasing amount of its global sales.

"Tesla’s continued growth in China should come as no surprise," Chandan Kumar, head of products at ETF provider Indxx, said. "As a logical result of this Tesla, despite what many Americans may think, only gets roughly 31% of its total sales from the US, with the rest essentially all from China and Europe."

A visitor checks a Tesla Model 3 car at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A visitor checks a Tesla Model 3 car at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Recent price cuts in January of the Chinese-made Model 3 and the Model Y — which were cut by 13.5% and 10%, respectively — are clearly giving Tesla a boost in the region, despite competitors like BYD outselling them in February. BYD’s new energy vehicle sales jumped by over 100% to 193,655. Meanwhile, Tesla’s share of the new energy market in China slipped to 9% from 10% while BYD’s share rose to 37% from 27%, according to the CPCA.

Tom Zhu, Tesla’s head of global manufacturing (and likely heir apparent to CEO Elon Musk), addressed concerns about demand in China earlier this week at Tesla’s Investor Day.

“As long as you offer a product with value at an affordable price, you don’t have to worry about demand,” Zhu said during the Q&A portion of the event late Wednesday evening. Zhu noted the price cuts in China “generated huge demand, more than we can produce, really.” Tesla also cut prices in Australia, Japan, and South Korea in order to gin up demand.

Tesla&#39;s China website (3/3/2023)
Tesla's China website (3/3/2023)

The price cuts of course were cheered by new Tesla buyers in China but were met with deep resentment and protests by recent buyers who were not given a refund or other forms of compensation, such as free charging, when the price cuts were announced.

According to Tesla’s China website, the current wait time for all versions of the built-to-order Model 3 stands at one to four weeks, and the wait time for the Model Y SUV (RWD and dual motor) is two to five weeks.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia

    Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and shifting landscape of remote work. The Seattle-based company is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in Northern Virginia, said John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, in a statement. “We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” Schoettler said.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks gain, 10-year yield hovers around 4%

    U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday while bond yields retreated slightly from their recent march.

  • Tesla stock pops as China sales rise 32% annually in February

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla’s 2022-2023 performance in China.

  • Volkswagen Stock Is Practically Free, and Rivian Is Cheap. Valuations Can Make No Sense.

    The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.

  • Expert: 'The underlying fundamentals of real estate are quite strong'

    Why the real estate market - from rentals to home-buying to commercial - is stronger than you think.

  • AI will soon ‘be a $600 billion addressable software market,’ C3.ai CEO says

    C3.ai Founder & CEO Tom Siebel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the buzz around ChatGPT, the ongoing AI hype cycle, and the outlook for the computer software company as tech grapples with AI adoption.

  • Tesla, Salesforce: The battle between efficiency and growth in tech

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down Friday’s ‘Morning Brief’, which highlights the battle between efficiency and growth across the tech industry.

  • Inflation: Costco says some prices are 'starting to fall'

    A warehouse giant gives some hope to shoppers.

  • Stock Market Rally Rebounds Despite Rising Yields; Salesforce, Tesla In Focus: Weekly Review

    The stock market rally, after a big test, rebounded for solid weekly gains, with many leaders flashing buy signals, including Salesforce.

  • Meta’s Quest 2, Quest Pro headsets will receive a price cut amid lukewarm interest

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the slashing of prices on Meta’s VR headsets amid lukewarm interest.

  • Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

    The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly. The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming. A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once.

  • Why Costco Is Falling Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are falling 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. ET in morning trading trading Friday after the warehouse club reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings yesterday that just missed Wall Street's top-line estimates, but exceeded them on the bottom line. Costco said it generated $3.30 per share in profits on $55.3 billion in sales for the period, a bit of a mixed bag for the retailer as analysts were looking for $3.21 per share in profits, but $55.5 billion in revenue. There is a growing consensus that the U.S. consumer is going to come under increasingly difficult-to-ignore pressure this year, and Costco will not be immune from the impact.

  • AI Stock Surges After Earnings; Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now?

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to health care and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • US home prices could plunge 20% amid risk of 'deep' housing slide, Fed economist warns

    Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.

  • Clueless Wall Street Is Racing to Size Up Zero-Day Options Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a time-honored tale. A new force enters the market — quantitative easing, leveraged ETFs, high-frequency trading — and a cottage industry on Wall Street is born devoted to exposing the risks it supposedly poses for investors.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin

  • VW Jumps as Better Chip Supplies Are Set to Fuel Sales Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects to sidestep a slowing economy with a jump in sales this year as Europe’s biggest carmaker benefits from full order books and better access to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Eve

  • Disney could sell its 67% stake in Hulu to buy up more Marvel rights: Citi

    Disney might let go of Hulu in favor of the Hulk, at least according to one media analyst.

  • HPE earnings: ‘Demand is uneven’ in the computing space, CEO says

    HPE CEO & President Antonio Neri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, consumer demand, and the outlook for AI consumption.