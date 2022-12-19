Tesla stock pops on Musk's Twitter 'step down' poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a new way to jolt the electric carmaker's bruised stock price: Tease that he'd step away from being Twitter's CEO.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk tweeted to his 122.1 million followers on Sunday.

As of early Monday, more than 57% of 16 million votes chose "Yes" and Tesla was up 4.5% in pre-market trading.

The risk of operational miscues at Tesla has grown as Musk focuses on restructuring Twitter in highly public, often chaotic manner.

Shares of the EV maker are down about 64% from a peak last November — the stock's largest drawdown since its market debut in 2010 — and down 23% so far this month alone.

Most of the losses for Tesla investors began following Musk's April offer to buy Twitter, a deal that closed in in late October.

"You need a CEO of Twitter that's not Musk," Wedbush analyst and long-time Tesla follower Dan Ives said on Yahoo Finance Live. "This is what I'd say is an untenable situation in terms of him being CEO of Twitter and Tesla."

Other concerns remain around manufacturing issues and the pace of sales for Tesla in China amid an uncertain approach to the country's COVID-19 policies in addition to competition in the EV space that has only intensified this year — raising the risk of slowing growth for Tesla in 2023 and beyond.

"I believe Tesla is one of the most transformational companies over the next five, six years along with Apple," Tesla added. "And that's why it's a fundamental bullish view. But no doubt, I think the clock struck 12:00 in terms of patience wearing thin [on Musk]. And I think that's what you start to see with a capitulation in Tesla in a risk-off market."

