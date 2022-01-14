Tesla stock volatile amid market swings, cybertruck delay, Dogecoin experiment

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

Tesla (TSLA) stock is mostly flat on Friday as of midday trading amid a volatile week for the electric vehicle giant and the wider market.

Tesla shares closed more than 6% lower on Thursday amid an overall market-sell off with tech and momentum stocks getting hit over the possibility of Fed rate hikes starting in March. 

Questions about the timeline of Tesla's much anticipated Cybertruck began to surface this week. Limited production of the vehicle is now expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023, according to a Reuters report on Thursday, after production was originally slated to start late this year. The delay is due to changing Cybertruck features and functions amid incoming competition.

People take pictures of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla&#39;s Cybertruck with shattered windows after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
People take pictures of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck with shattered windows after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ford (F) recently announced it will nearly double production capacity to meet demand for its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The Lightning is seen as a possible competitor to the Cybertruck.

Crypto is also a small factor for Tesla: CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company is now accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments for some merchandise. That sent the price of the meme token 18% higher to around $0.20.

Musk has been vocal about crypto in the past: In December, he announced the company would begin offering some merchandise buyable with Doge. The token shot up 20% that day as well.

Analysts have been increasingly bullish on the electric vehicle giant, even as the Federal Reserve signals reducing its balance sheet and possible rate hikes this year. Higher interest rates generally tend to impact growth stock valuations.

Wedbush's Dan Ives predicts Tesla will hit a $2 trillion market capitalization in about 18 months. The company hit $1 trillion in valuation for the first time in October of last year.

“Ford's gonna be successful at GM, Lucid, VW in Europe and of course, NIO in China, but overall in EV land it's Tesla's world," Ives told Yahoo Finance this week.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney raised his 12-month price target on Tesla to $1,200 and maintained a Buy rating, citing "robust 4Q21 deliveries." The stock currently trading around $1,030 per share.

"We expect Tesla to expand margins in the intermediate term as it ramps the important Model Y product as well as new factories in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas, and in the long term as it increases its mix of software revenue," Delaney wrote in a note to investors. 

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The global transport sector is shifting from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles (EVs). The U.S. aims for half of its new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. With roughly 15 million new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year, EVs and the companies making them have an immense growth opportunity.

  • Nayib Bukele Is Not the Bitcoin Hero We Need

    New reporting has found strong evidence Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has sought to undermine freedom of speech in the Central American nation. According to a joint investigation by Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, Toronto-based Citizen Lab and digital rights nonprofit Access Now, the cell phones of at least 22 of El Faro’s journalists were infected with spyware known as Pegasus over the past two years. Other journalists and human rights activists were also targeted.

  • Dogecoin Jumps as Musk Says It Can Be Used for Tesla Merch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestDogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged on Friday after Elon Musk said on Twitter that it could be used to buy Tesla Inc. merchandise.The

  • House select committee investigating Capitol riot subpoenas Google, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit

    The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed the parent companies of Google and Facebook as well as social media companies Twitter Inc. and Reddit Inc., the panel’s chairman said Thursday.

  • NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

    NFL Playoffs Wild Card schedule, game previews, predictions, and lines

  • Child Tax Credit Guidance Updated by IRS

    What you need to know about the changes to the Child Tax Credit IRS FAQ page

  • Dogecoin jumps after Elon Musk announces that Tesla will accept the meme coin—for merch

    You can’t buy Tesla cars with Dogecoin, but some collectible items—like a “cyberwhistle”—can now be purchased with the cryptocurrency.

  • Canaccord Cuts Virgin Galactic Price Target By 18%, Remains Bullish

    Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller lowered Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) price target to (an upside of 259%) from $44 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced plans to offer $425 million in convertible notes, with purchasers receiving an option for an additional $75 million. Moeller reduced the price target to reflect the potentially dilutive impact of the shares from the convertible note offering. However, in his discussion with management, the com

  • Spotify under fire as 260 doctors blast star podcaster Joe Rogan’s COVID claims

    Joe Rogan’s namesake podcast is spreading COVID conspiracy theories despite Spotify saying it had banned misinformation.

  • BlackRock Assets Hit Record $10 Trillion, Powered by ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in fourth-quarter flows into its exchange-traded funds.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestInvestors pou

  • HarbisonWalker International picks Alabama for $25M plant

    The plant will be called Alabama One, which will include manufacturing of refractory products, service and distribution for the southern steelmaking customers.

  • General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal From Continuum

    General Electric (GE) to offer 37 units of 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines to 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat, India.

  • Exclusive-Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 -source

    Tesla Inc aims to start initial production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the first quarter of 2023, pushing back its plan to begin production late this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The person said the delay comes as Tesla is changing features and functions of the electric pickup to make a compelling product as competition heats up in the segment. Tesla is expected to make limited production of the Cybertruck in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing output, the source said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Is XPEL Inc. (XPEL) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • U.S Steel Stock Key Rating Puts It In Exclusive Group; Earnings Popped 542% Last Quarter

    United States Steel is one stock that just reached the mark, now earning a score of 85. U.S. Steel stock fell to 4.92 a share in late March 2020 and it's risen 416% from there to a 25.42 close Thursday, down 1% for the day. The 85 RS Rating means U.S. Steel has outperformed 85% of all stocks over the past year.

  • These were the 5 best performing cryptos over the past week amid bitcoin bear market

    Keeping an eye on the weekly winners can help investors identify which coins are beginning to see increased traction in the crypto community.

  • Earnings to test growth stocks after rocky start to year

    A rough start to 2022 for U.S. tech and growth stocks is raising stakes for upcoming earnings reports, as investors seek reasons to keep faith in the shares while bracing for U.S. interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 information technology sector, which accounts for nearly 29% of the broader index’s weight, is down 5.5% year-to-date, including steep declines in shares of heavyweights such as Microsoft and Nvidia, both off roughly 9%. The overall S&P 500 has fallen 2.7%.