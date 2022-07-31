Tesla Stock: Wildly Expensive After Q2 Earnings Surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TipRanks
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are starting to really heat up again, up more than 30% in July. Fueling the bounce was Tesla's impressive second-quarter beat and the relief rally experienced by the broader tech sector. Though the 57% earnings pop was impressive, the valuation remains incredibly stretched. Further, investors may underestimate the potential for a steep slide as the world economy tilts into a recession.

Not to take away from the incredible efforts of Elon Musk and company, but 12.1 times sales is just too high a price for an automaker that faces a wave of hungry rivals over the coming decade.

Recent comments from the Federal Reserve following another 75 bps rate hike were soothing to investors owning high-multiple growth stocks. While the meeting could spark a relief rally in the most beaten-down names, Tesla's long-term roadmap could prove very bumpy.

Few firms, especially automakers, are immune from the effects of an economic contraction.

Tesla Stock Clocks in Another Impressive Result

Tesla is making beating on earnings a habit. The latest beat was powered by higher average selling prices and strong vehicle deliveries. Demand for Tesla's hot line of EVs doesn't seem to signal that a recession is on the horizon. Whether Tesla's quarterly strength bodes well for the affluent consumer (who's less rattled by inflation) remains to be seen.

In any case, Tesla looks to have the momentum of a freight train as we head into a period of economic sluggishness. Whether Tesla's sales momentum can carry it through this recession is the million-dollar question.

Tesla remains the king of EVs, putting it on the right side of a powerful secular electrification trend that could span many years to come. After such quarterly strength, it certainly seems that secular tailwinds are stronger than economic headwinds.

A strong brand, an impressive lineup of vehicles, and top-of-the-line technologies have been differentiating factors that could act as some sort of moat around the firm's share of economic profits in the red-hot EV market.

Revenues and margins seem to be on the uptrend. As Tesla's Superchargers continue rolling out across the nation (and then the world), an increasing number of consumers will be willing to go electric with their next vehicle purchase.

Tesla Stock: Worth the Premium Price Tag?

Despite the powerful secular trends, I do not view Tesla's moat as impenetrable. Tesla may be the EV leader today, but it's uncertain whether Elon Musk's empire can retain the throne 10 years from now. As traditional automakers go electric and become more tech-like, Tesla stock may face a considerable valuation multiple contraction.

Alternatively, the electrifying automakers — think Ford (F) — might be rewarded with a substantial multiple expansion. I'd argue that the former case is more probable. The argument for Tesla's premium multiple has been that the firm is a tech company that makes autos rather than an auto company with cool tech.

Sure, Tesla has intriguing technologies running behind the hood, but are such features and functionality replicable by other automakers who are beckoning in top tech talent? Probably. The playing field is bound to even through the decade, and I'd argue that Tesla may not be able to widen the lead over its competitors.

Tech titan Apple (AAPL) has been rumored to be getting into the auto business for quite some time now. Currently, the rumor mill is pointing to an all-electric and autonomous vehicle that may launch in the latter part of this decade.

As one of the most innovative technology companies on the planet, a move into the auto industry could weigh heavily on Tesla's economic moat. Apple has the brand and tech to outdo almost any rival it chooses to fight over market share.

All it took was one simple change in its iOS operating system to wreak havoc on social media companies. Apple's ad business is relatively small today, but the move may lay the foundation for a bigger push in the future, perhaps once the metaverse goes mainstream.

Apple's entry into auto represents a top threat for Tesla, and I don't think the threat is factored in at current valuations. Sure, Apple's many years away from launching a car, but when it does, Tesla's best days may fall into the rear-view mirror.

Wall Street's Take on Tesla

Turning to Wall Street, Tesla has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys, 6 Holds, and 7 Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Tesla price target of $872.28 implies a modest 3.5% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $73.00 per share to a high of $1,580 per share. (See TSLA stock forecast on TipRanks)

Takeaway: The Valuation Is Too High Relative to the Risks

Tesla is doing almost everything right these days. As we move into a recession, it may be tougher to continue blowing away the results. Further, competitive threats are poised to increase meaningfully over the next six years. Auto rivals and tech companies could find themselves breathing down Tesla's neck. That doesn't bode well for the rich multiple.

To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. At the time of publication the writer did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Reason to Get Excited About Stock Splits and 1 Reason to Be Cautious

    Companies often undergo stock splits after periods of notable success boost their share prices. But that's not the only reason a business might chose to conduct one.

  • Do nib holdings' (ASX:NHF) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Ohtani homers early, Angels rally late to beat Rangers 9-7

    With Mike Trout sidelined by back issues, the Los Angeles Angels have received a jolt of offense from an unlikely source. Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead, two-run double as the Angels rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday night. Rengifo has a hit in 27 of his last 30 games and is batting .351 during that span.

  • Allkem (ASX:AKE) jumps 10% this week, taking three-year gains to 306%

    Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. But when you...

  • Oil Drops as China Slowdown Stokes Concerns Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, after poor Chinese economic data added to concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesWest Texas Intermediate dro

  • US Futures Dip as Fed Comments, China Stir Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell Monday and Asian stocks headed for a choppy start, hampered by the challenges swirling around China and a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that their key goal is restraining inflation. Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale

  • Uncontrolled Chinese rocket debris lights up night sky, falls back to Earth near Philippines

    U.S. officials confirmed reentry of the Chinese rocket debris while criticizing China for failing to share trajectory information.

  • Big Tech’s Reign Isn’t Over Yet. These Stocks Look Like Strong Buys.

    Earnings season has offered a reminder about the value of tech. Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft remain strong buys.

  • Australia home prices slide, Sydney suffers worse month in 40 years

    Australian home prices slid for a third month in July and the pace quickened as Sydney suffered its worst decline in almost 40 years amid rising borrowing costs and a cost-of-living crisis. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Monday showed prices nationally fell 1.3% in July from June when they dropped 0.6%. The pullback in Sydney gathered momentum as values fell 2.2% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.5%.

  • Starlink: Why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites?

    The billionaire's SpaceX company hopes to provide an internet service from space.

  • Kashkari Says Fed Committed to Slowing Inflation to 2% Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesFederal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari sai

  • There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines

    Home prices are still increasing despite a cooling housing market. But declines are coming, experts are warning.

  • What if the markets are misreading the Fed

    Stocks surged after last week’s Federal Reserve meeting as some experts argued that the central bank effectively “pivoted” its tone from being uber hawkish about monetary policy to being a bit dovish.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.