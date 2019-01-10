Tesla to stop selling cheapest versions of Model S and Model X, says Elon Musk

Tesla will be putting the brakes on the sale of its lowest-priced versions of the Model S and Model X, Elon Musk posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Customers will no longer be able to purchase the 75 kWh version of the Model S and Model X starting Monday, according to the Tesla . Instead, if someone wants to purchase a Model S or Model X, they will have to opt for the more-expensive 100kWh battery.

The starting price for the 75kWh version of the Model S is currently $76,000, and for the same version of the Model X, it is $82,000. After Monday, the cheapest version customers can get for each car will have starting prices of $94,000 and $97,000, respectively.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

Tesla's Model 3 sedan, which is its first mass-market vehicle, currently has a starting price of $44,000.

A worker cleans a Tesla Model S sedan before an event to deliver the first set of cars to customers in Beijing, April 22, 2014. More

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

