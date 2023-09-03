A Tesla stopped working and got stuck in the middle a busy road for 9 hours because it couldn't be moved, report says

A Tesla Model 3. AP/David Zalubowski

A Tesla stopped working and obstructed a road for more than nine hours, The Telegraph reported.

The Model 3 came to a halt near Salisbury in the UK, per the report.

Police and workers tried to move the car but had it wait for a recovery vehicle to charge it.

The Model 3 seemed to run out of power Tuesday while trying to turn off on a road near Salisbury in England.

It couldn't be moved for hours despite a group of road workers and police trying to get it off the busy junction.

A landlord of a local pub, Matt Grigg, told the newspaper that the police were at the scene for several hours and that the Tesla couldn't be started despite it showing it still had charge remaining.

Grigg added that the vehicle caused an obstruction and delays throughout the day before it could be moved to his pub to get charged.

In May, a Tesla broke down in a McDonald's drive-thru in Ottawa, Canada and a TikTok user shared a clip of the motionless vehicle.

"So the Tesla died in the parking lot of the McDonalds drive-thru. They can't push it out because they can't put it in gear," she said in the video, which has been viewed about two million times.

Another Tesla owner got locked out of his Model S in September last year after the battery died. Mario Zelaya said in a TikTok video that he couldn't get inside and that it wouldn't charge. At the time he said Tesla told him it would cost more than $20,000 to repair.

