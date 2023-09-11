Tesla supercomputer could boost EV maker's market cap by $600 billion - Morgan Stanley

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London

(Reuters) -Tesla's supercomputer, Dojo, to train AI models for autonomous cars could give the electric vehicle maker an "asymmetric advantage" and boost its market capitalization by nearly $600 billion, or 76%, Morgan Stanley estimated.

Tesla started production of Dojo in July and plans to spend more than $1 billion through next year.

Dojo can open up new addressable markets that "extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price," Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said in a note published on Sunday.

"If Dojo can help make cars 'see' and 'react,' what other markets could open up? Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field," Jonas said.

The Wall Street brokerage upgraded its recommendation on Tesla's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and made it their "top pick," replacing Ferrari's U.S.-listed shares.

Tesla shares were up nearly 5% at $260.35 in premarket trading.

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-18 month target on Tesla's shares by 60% to $400 - the highest among Wall Street brokerages as per LSEG data - which, it estimated, would give the EV maker a market capitalisation of about $1.39 trillion.

That compares with its current market value of about $789 billion, after the stock closed at $248.5 on Friday.

Jonas expects Dojo to drive the most value in software and services.

The analyst raised his estimate for revenue from Tesla's network services business to $335 billion in 2040, from previous forecast of $157 billion.

Jonas expects the unit to account for more than 60% of Tesla's core earnings by 2040, nearly doubling from 2030.

"This increase is largely driven by the emerging opportunity we see in third-party fleet licensing, increased ARPU (average monthly revenue per user)."

