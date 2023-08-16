Tesla supplier CATL unveils battery that can add up to 400km of range in 10 minutes

CATL, the Chinese battery giant and a major supplier to Tesla, has unveiled its latest product that aims to solve electric vehicles' charging and range limitations. The battery, dubbed Shenxing or "god-like speed", is able to refuel up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range in 10 minutes, the company said at a launch event on Wednesday.

That means vehicles powered by Shenxing can drive from New York to Boston after just 10 minutes of fast charging. Mass production of the battery is expected to be underway by the end of 2023, with shipping to begin in 2024.

Shenxing claims to be "the world's first 4C superfast charging LFP battery. "LFP stands for lithium iron phosphate, a type of battery chemistry that Tesla widely adapted in 2021 for its shorter-range cars in place of nickel-cobalt-aluminum.

China is a big proponent of LFP, a technology spearheaded by its renewable energy darling CATL, which topped the global EV battery market with a 35% share in Q1, according to research firm SNE. This type of battery is known for its cheap prices and chemical stability, though it has a lower energy density than other battery chemistries, which is a drag on EVs' range.