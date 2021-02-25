Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign at the carmaker's branch office in Bern, Switzerland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O1QpeB)

The report did not clarify the reason for the halt and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

It was also unclear how much volume or revenue Tesla would lose due to the production halt. The Fremont plant has an annual production capacity of 500,000 Model 3s and Model Ys combined.

Tesla said last month that it might face a temporary impact from a global semiconductor shortage.

Several automakers, including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, and Ford Motor Co, are hit by the shortage of chips, forcing them to scale down production.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Czech government seeks tougher COVID measures to tame virus surge

    The Czech government will meet on Thursday to decide on tougher lockdown restrictions to rein in one of the world's fastest spreads of COVID-19. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday hospitals faced "catastrophe" if no action is taken. His minority government met late into the evening on Wednesday and will reconvene on Thursday evening after talks with opposition parties to shore up support.

  • Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

    Indonesia will receive at least two million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm for use in a private vaccination scheme due to run alongside a national inoculation programme, a minister said on Thursday. Indonesia, which has faced one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people within about a year using vaccines made by companies such as Sinovac Biotech, Novavax and AstraZeneca. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's minister for maritime affairs and investment, said the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) vaccine would be part of the private scheme.

  • Finland to tighten COVID-19 restrictions from March 8

    Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting on March 8 and is prepared to declare a state of emergency, the prime minister said on Thursday, to try to stem a rising number of coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she is ready to declare a state of emergency next week, having discussed this with the president. Among other things, a state of emergency would allow closing restaurants, requiring health care workers to work longer hours and cancel their holidays.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene adds ‘TWO genders’ sign to office door in escalation of anti-Equality Act attack

    It comes after a transgender flag was placed outside her office so she would see it daily

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Went Up Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) went up today because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) starting recovering from yesterday's plunge. Recently, MicroStrategy offered $1 billion in convertible notes with the express purpose of buying more Bitcoin tokens. MicroStrategy's average price for its Bitcoin tokens is now $23,985 each.

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Financial Stocks

    Two incredibly cheap stocks that should break out this year are Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF). Capital One Financial is the eighth-largest bank in the U.S., with about $421 billion in assets under management. Capital One makes the bulk of its revenue, about 61%, from the credit card business, making money off interest payments and fees.

  • Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's pick to revamp U.S. trade policy to focus on workers and "ordinary Americans" over corporations, will get a chance to explain what that will mean in practice at her confirmation hearing on Thursday. Tai's testimony before the Senate Finance Committee has been anxiously awaited for months by industry, U.S. trading partners from Beijing to Brussels, labor groups and lawmakers - all in a long queue to lobby Tai as soon as she is confirmed. As U.S. trade representative, or trade "czar," for the world's largest economy, biggest importer of goods and second largest exporter after China, Tai will wield immense clout, especially after four years of trade turmoil sown by former President Donald Trump.

  • Disney Announces New "Loki" Series Will Start Streaming in June

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced today the launch date for its upcoming Disney+ streaming series, Loki, in a Tweet informing viewers the newest superhero show will start appearing on screens on June 11. The show is described as a "crime thriller" focusing on Loki, Marvel Studios' smarmy god of mischief from the company's rendering of Norse mythology. The show will be the second major Disney+ offering from Marvel Studios following the highly popular WandaVision, a sort of superhero sitcom.

  • GameStop CFO Resigns

    There has been a shake-up in the C-suite at GameStop (NYSE: GME). The video game retailer announced Tuesday that its CFO, Jim Bell, is vacating his position effective March 26. GameStop said that it has launched a search for a successor "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation."

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • California Gasoline Prices Are Rising With Texas Refiners Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- California is beginning to feel the ripples of oil refinery shutdowns in Texas, with gasoline prices rising faster in the Golden State since a deep freeze crippled fuel-making plants on the Gulf Coast.Though the West Coast has its own oil-refining hub, independent from the Gulf, both regions supply Arizona, which now needs more fuel from California. That’s at a time when at least one major refinery in the Los Angeles area was down for maintenance and another had just restarted last week.The refinery outages are adding support to a fuel market that was devastated by the pandemic and was already beginning to recover as lockdown measures ease and people get out more. For Californians, it means prices at the pump may reach $4 a gallon sooner than expected.The gasoline blendstock in the so-called cash market in Los Angeles has jumped 17% since the cold blast blanketed Texas, reaching the highest since late 2019. At the pump, Los Angeles retail gasoline has already risen about 11 cents in a week to about $3.67 a gallon on Tuesday, according to data from auto club AAA. Prices at the pump usually take several days to reflect cash prices. California refineries supply the Phoenix area with fuel via an east-moving pipeline. Texas refineries send it westward to the same markets.Los Angeles gasoline also has been supported by Southern California refinery work. Phillips 66 restarted several units in Los Angeles last week, and returning to normal can take days or weeks. Valero had long planned a shutdown at its Wilmington plan through March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Looking Exhausted

    The British pound continued to try to rally during the trading session on Tuesday only to see sellers near the 1.41 handle.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Climbs Again

    The US dollar has climbed towards the ¥106 level during the trading session on Wednesday to show strength yet again.

  • Why SPAC Stock Churchill Capital IV Crashed Today

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) plunged 18.5% on Wednesday, following the special purpose acquisition company's deal with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors. Churchill's stock price surged to a high of $64.86 on Feb. 18 following reports that the SPAC was in talks to merge with Lucid. Churchill Capital IV's stock price is down sharply since announcing its deal with Lucid Motors.