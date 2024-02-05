Tesla, Toyota, PACCAR among nearly 2.4 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including Tesla's recall of approximately 2.2 million vehicles due to a potential hazard with safety warning signals appearing in a smaller font size.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

Tesla recall for incorrect font size on display

Tesla is recalling nearly 2.2 million of its Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck vehicles after an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park, and Antilock Brake System (ABS) warning lights. Warning lights with a smaller font size can make safety information on the screen hard to read which can increase the risk of a crash, according to a report by the NHTSA.

In addition, the NHTSA adds that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, "Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems" and 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

To resolve this issue, Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update which is free of charge to all of their owners that have been affected. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 30. Owners may contact Tesla's customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-003.

Recalled vehicles:

2012-2023 Model S

2016-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2019-2024 Model Y

2024 Cybertruck

Toyota recall for faulty airbags, issues 'do not drive' warning

Toyota has issued a "do not drive" advisory for approximately 50,000 older vehicles. The motor vehicle company is urging its drivers to stop driving the cars immediately and get their Takata airbags repaired, according to press release by the company.

The company says owners should contact their local dealer instead of driving the vehicle there. As a safety precaution, Toyota is issuing alternative options free of charge for its effected drivers such as a mobile repair at the vehicle's location, towing to the car to dealership, vehicle pickup and delivery, or various transportation options. Toyota will repair or replace the airbag for free.

Owners with additional questions are encouraged to contact the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Recalled vehicles:

2003-2004 Corolla

2003-2004 Corolla Matrix

2004-2005 RAV4

PACCAR recall for steering wheel gears assembled incorrectly

PACCAR is recalling over 47,000 of certain 2024-2025 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The steering gear may have been assembled incorrectly with fewer recirculating balls than are required. This error may cause a loss of steering control which can increase the risks of a serious crash, the NHTSA reported.

Truck drivers can bring their vehicles to the dealers where an inspection will be conducted. If necessary, the mechanics will replace the steering gears free of charge. Owner notification letters will be mailed out on March 25. Owners may contact Peterbilt's customer service at 1-940-591-4220 or Kenworth's at 1-425-828-5888. PACCAR's numbers for this recall are 24PBC and 24KWC.

Recalled vehicles:

2024-2025 Kenworth T280

2024-2025 Kenworth T380

2024-2025 Kenworth T480

2024-2025 Kenworth T680

2024-2025 Kenworth T880

2024-2025 Kenworth L770

2024-2025 Kenworth W990

2024-2025 Peterbilt 389

2024-2025 Peterbilt 520

2024-2025 Peterbilt 535

2024-2025 Peterbilt 536

2024-2025 Peterbilt 537

2024-2025 Peterbilt 548

2024-2025 Peterbilt 567

2024-2025 Peterbilt 579

2024-2025 Peterbilt 589

Mekra mirror recall affects PACCAR vehicles

Mekra Lang North America is recalling 22,106 of its medium heavy-duty mirrors manufactured for PACCAR vehicles. The glass lock ring on the cab mirror assembly may not be fully seated which allows the mirror to detach. A detached mirror can reduce a driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash, according to a report by the NHTSA.

In order to resolve this issue, Mekra will work with PACCAR to inspect the mirror glass locks ring free of charge and repair it when necessary. Owners can contact Mekra’s customer service at 1-803-337-4800.

