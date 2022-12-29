Tesla’s Brutal Year Brings $17 Billion Windfall for Shorts

3
Esha Dey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against Tesla Inc. are getting the big bonanza they have been waiting for, with the electric-vehicle maker set to record its worst annual performance on record.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Short sellers in the company — or bearish investors who stand to gain when an asset’s price falls — are poised to reap mark-to-market profits of about $17 billion, making Tesla the most profitable short trade of the year, data from S3 Partners shows.

Tesla has tumbled more than 42% in December through Wednesday’s close, driving it to a loss of 68% this year — marking a radical about face for a stock that surged during the low-rate era of the pandemic.

It’s a rare victory for the shorts, whose 89% return comes after several years of significant losses, S3’s Ihor Dusaniwsky said. About 2.9% of Tesla’s free float is held short, according to S3 data.

Tesla has faced a tumultuous year, with investors fleeing risk assets over concerns about geopolitical uncertainty, high inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession. Add to that worries that Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s focus will be diverted to his recently acquired social-media company, Twitter, just as demand for electric vehicles is set to take a hit.

Dusaniwsky expects short selling to persist until the stock reaches a bottom. But analysts and investors are still struggling to see a bottom, especially as the company is due to report fourth-quarter delivery numbers early next month and has been offering large buyer incentives.

Tesla shares rose as much as 7% to $120.60 in New York on Thursday for the second straight day of gains, showing some signs of relief after a seven-day losing streak dragged it down 31%. If the advance holds through the end of the session, it will the stock’s first back-to-back days in green since early December.

Late on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who has had the equivalent of a buy rating on the stock since November 2020, said there is an “attractive entry for investors” amid the steep slide in the share price. Jonas cut his price target on Tesla to reflect lower pricing and reduced valuation of the company’s businesses, but said he expected the company to extend its lead over the EV competition in 2023.

Yet, even if share price begins to recover from here, Tesla’s notorious volatility could continue to linger, according to S3’s Dusaniwsky.

“When Tesla’s stock begins to tick upwards, there should be a flurry of short covering which will help boost its stock price higher and quicker as shorter-term short sellers look to realize their outsized mark-to-market profits before they evaporate,” he said.

(Updates stock move and adds details in seventh paragraph, adds analyst comments in eighth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s Drop Puts $157 Million Korea Structured Products at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented plunge in Tesla Inc. has put $157 million worth of related Korean structured products at risk of capital loss unless the electric-vehicle giant’s stock stages a dramatic recovery.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Beats AirPods by a mile' Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds are more than 50% off

    Are you looking for superior audio quality? Sennheiser delivers with a wide range of earbuds and headphones, and they're all on sale now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak

    U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022.

  • Tesla stock's biggest bull is now pounding the table after December's big rout

    A Tesla bull tries to be a hero on the plunging stock price.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped

    FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • Is Intel Stock's 6% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attracting dividend stock investors with its robust dividend payments. But are those payments at risk of disappearing? In this video, I will answer that question for investors looking at attractive dividend stocks.

  • Why a 2023 Bear Market Could Lead You to Lasting Wealth

    The Ark Innovation ETF -- which is a good proxy for hypergrowth yet (mostly) unprofitable companies -- went from one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a major laggard. At its peak in late Feb. 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF was up a staggering 684% since its inception in Oct. 2014, compared with a 203% gain for the Nasdaq during the same time frame. Fast-forward to Dec. 26, 2022, and the Ark Innovation ETF is down 80% from that high and is now underperforming the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • 3 Utilities With Stable Income Streams to Help You Retire Early

    Utilities is one of the few sectors wherein demand never dies out even during turbulent economic conditions. You may buy ELP, ETR & PNW to get a stable flow of income

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    RRR, SCHN and ADT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • GE Healthcare will join S&P 500 as soon as it begins trading

    GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. will be an S&P 500 stock as soon as it officially exists. General Electric Co. (GE) expects to spin off its healthcare arm into a separately traded company on Jan. 4, and S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Wednesday afternoon that the new company will be included in the S&P 500 (SPX) as of that day. The new stock will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) which will move down to the S&P Midcap 400, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.76, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.