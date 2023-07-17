Tesla's $1700 electric quad bike for kids sells out in China after US ban

[Source]

Tesla's launch of their electric quad bike for children in China is a hit — nearly a year after the bikes failed to meet U.S. safety regulations.

The Cyberquad: The Elon Musk-led company began selling the Cybertruck-inspired toy vehicles on July 14. Priced at 11,990 yuan (approximately $1,670) and aimed at 8- to 12-year-old children, the Cyberquad quickly sold out on Tesla's website.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the Cyberquad has a top speed of 5 miles per hour, a maximum load of 110 pounds, a range of 8 miles and a battery life of 1.5 hours.

A description of the Cyberquad on Tesla's Chinese website reads:

More from NextShark: ‘Healthy’ 44-Year-Old Marathon Runner in NYC in Critical Condition With COVID-19

Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design language, this toy car features Tesla's signature LED headlights and taillights, a sturdy steel frame and rubber pneumatic tires, and padded seats for added riding comfort and a fun riding experience for kids.

Failure in the U.S.: The Cyberquad, having previously been unveiled in 2019 during a Cybertruck reveal event, quickly sold out when it went on the U.S. market in December 2021. At a price of $1,900, Tesla sold approximately 5,000 units.

Although the Cyberquad was advertised as a toy, it met the legal definition of a "youth ATV" in the U.S., subjecting the vehicle to certain safety standards that the version sold, manufactured by Radio Flyer, did not meet. As a result, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall notice in October 2022.

More from NextShark: Florida man drives to Space Force base to ‘warn the government’ about ‘US aliens fighting with Chinese dragons’

In a statement announcing the recall, the CPSC said, “These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.”

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Chinese star Fan Bingbing reveals challenges of her return to acting after tax evasion scandal

Taipei restaurant introduces ramen dish topped with giant isopod