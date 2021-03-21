From Tesla's $250,000 supercar to Ford's electric F-150, these are the 18 coolest EVs set to hit the streets in the next 3 years

Canoo pickup truck
Canoo's pickup truck will hit the market as soon as 2023. Canoo

  • Dozens upon dozens of electric cars are set to flood the market in coming years.

  • New EVs are coming from startups like Lucid, Rivian, and Canoo, along with legacy OEMs like Ford.

  • By 2023, everything from supercars to offroad pickups will have a battery-powered option.

Gas-powered cars have ruled the roads for more than a century - but electric vehicles are about to have their day.

Today, climate-conscious shoppers can choose from dozens of partially or fully electric models. But the number of EVs on the market is set to skyrocket in coming years as startups mature and as traditional automakers double down on the growing space.

General Motors alone plans to have 30 electric models in showrooms by 2025. And several other automakers have issued similar pledges to phase out gas guzzlers in favor of zero-emission cars.

Analysts at McKinsey & Company estimate that carmakers will launch 400 new battery-powered models through 2025. But plenty of interesting new EVs will be on sale much sooner than that.

Check out some of the coolest EVs hitting the market by 2023 - along with their expected arrival dates - below.

Audi E-Tron GT (2021)

Audi E-Tron GT
Audi E-Tron GT. Audi

Audi has talked up the E-Tron GT for a while now - and it showed off a concept version in "Avengers: Endgame" - but finally unveiled the real thing in February.

It starts at roughly $100,000 for the base model, which puts out 469 horsepower and has a range of 238 miles. The $140,000 high-performance RS version generates 590 horsepower and hits 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, Audi says.

The car hits US dealerships this summer.

BMW i4 (2021)

BMW i4.
BMW i4. BMW

BMW may be a bit behind the times with its "i" prefix that, once upon a time, was attached to anything techy. But the i4 still bodes well for BMW's electric future.

The German brand's first electric sedan, the i4 will have an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and will put out up to 530 horsepower, according to BMW. There will also be a performance model.

The i4 goes on sale this year.

BMW iX (2022)

BMW iX
BMW iX. BMW

BMW is also developing an X5-sized electric SUV that's set to enter production in late 2021 and arrive at dealers in early 2022. Delivering more than 300 miles of range and 500 horsepower in its top trim, the iX will be BMW's flagship EV.

In Germany, the SUV will start at roughly $92,000, but there's no word on US pricing yet.

Bollinger B1/B2 (2022)

4 Bollinger Motors B1 3 4 studio
Bollinger B1. Bollinger Motors

Michigan-based EV startup Bollinger Motors somehow managed to develop a cutting-edge electric truck that still keeps things old school.

The firm plans to sell an SUV, the B1, and a pickup, the B2, that have utilitarian looks, exposed rivets, and manual switches of offroaders from a bygone era. But the vehicles still pack a modern punch - Bollinger says they'll produce 614 horsepower and 668 lb-ft of torque.

The B1 and B2 cost $125,000 and deliveries are set to begin in 2022.

Cadillac Lyriq (2022)

Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Lyriq Cadillac

Cadillac is set to become GM's flagship electric brand, and its first EV is just over the horizon. The Lyriq, unveiled last summer in concept form, will be one of the first vehicles to use GM's Ultium battery tech when it hits US dealerships in 2022.

Details are still scarce, but GM has said the crossover will come in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, and that it will deliver at least 300 miles of range. It will cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to start, GM said.

Canoo pickup truck (2023)

Canoo pickup truck
Canoo pickup truck Canoo

EV startup Canoo's upcoming pickup is unlike anything on the road today. The pod-shaped truck features a host of useful built-in features like fold-out work surfaces, a bed extender, power outlets galore, and a customizable rear seating area.

Canoo is targeting the truck at businesses, but it's also positioning it as the ultimate adventure vehicle. Various camper shells and roof racks will be available once the truck hits the market. Preorders will open up in late 2021.

Ford F-150 Electric (2022)

2021_F 150 Raptor_05
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford

The Ford F-150 isn't just the best-selling pickup truck in the US, it's been the nation's most popular vehicle overall for more than four decades. And come 2022, it's getting an electric version.

Ford has already teased the F-150 EV with gimmicky stunts like a video showing a prototype towing a freight train loaded up with 1 million pounds. The Blue Oval has said the F-150 EV will be powered by a dual-motor setup but hasn't released many details beyond that.

GMC Hummer EV (2021)

2022 GMC HUMMER EV 002
2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC

GM resurrected the Hummer name for its much-hyped electric pickup truck, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. GMC calls the model a "supertruck" and says it will offer 1,000 horsepower and 350 miles of range. The $112,595 "Edition 1" model will be available to reservation holders this fall, with a handful of other trim levels to follow.

Lucid Air (2021)

Lucid Air exterior_3
Lucid Air. Lucid

The Air will be the first production vehicle out of Lucid, an upstart EV maker that's staffed by former Tesla engineers and run by the man who led Tesla's Model S project.

With an EPA-estimated range of up to 517 miles and a base price of under $70,000, the luxury sedan takes direct aim at the Model S. And it appears to have Elon Musk and Tesla shaking in their boots. The same day that Lucid announced its base sedan would cost $69,900 after federal tax incentives, Musk changed the price of the Model S to undercut it by just a few hundred dollars.

Lucid SUV (2023)

Lucid Motors Project Gravity_3
Lucid Motors Project Gravity. Lucid Motors

Taking a page out of Tesla's playbook, Lucid plans to build a crossover following the launch of its debut luxury sedan.

Lucid hasn't said much about its future family-hauler, dubbed Project Gravity, but claims it will offer loads of interior space and will "redefine the luxury SUV." It will be built on the same platform as the Air.

Read more: Lucid's CEO reveals why he's launching an electric sedan into an SUV-crazed market - and how he'll handle competition from Tesla and auto industry giants

Porsche Macan EV (2022)

2020 Porsche Macan GTS._KL_1
2020 Porsche Macan GTS. Kristen Lee

Porsche currently only sells one EV, the Taycan sport sedan. But the German luxury brand plans to start building a battery-powered version of its best-selling model, the Macan crossover, by the end of 2022. An electric Cayman and Boxster are on the way as well, but Porsche has no plans to produce a zero-emission version of its flagship 911 sports car anytime soon.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (2021)

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._21
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The electron-powered Macan is still a long way away, but EV buyers who desire nothing less than an electric Porsche with some utility and ample cargo capacity may find what they're looking for in the upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo.

It's the station wagon version of the brand's Taycan sedan, and Porsche gave it a bit of extra trunk space, more ground clearance, and standard all-wheel drive. The Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $90,900 and hits US dealerships this summer.

Rivian R1T/R1S (2021)

Rivian R1S
Rivian R1S. Rivian

Rivian is a California-based EV startup that has been developing vehicles since 2009 and has emerged as one of the most promising Tesla rivals. It's set to start delivering its first R1T pickups and R1S SUVs this summer.

The upstart is taking aim at the outdoorsy crowd with its high-end vehicles that will offer a range of up to 400 miles, up to 750 horsepower, and innovative features like a "gear tunnel" that can fit a slide-out camping kitchen.

Base versions of the R1T and R1S are due out in 2022 and will start at $67,500 and $70,000, respectively.

Tesla Cybertruck (2022)

Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the long-anticipated Cybertruck has been fully developed and deliveries may start in late 2021. However, he said, the more likely scenario is that mass production will begin in 2022.

The polarizing pickup, unveiled at a splashy event in 2019, will have a 500-mile range and a 0-60-mph time of under three seconds in its top configuration, Tesla says. It will have a built-in bed cover, a slide-out ramp, and a bulletproof body made from stainless steel.

Tesla says the Cybertruck will eventually come in single, dual, and triple-motor versions and will have a starting price under $40,000.

Tesla Roadster (2022)

Tesla Roadster.
Tesla Roadster. Tesla

Elon Musk said the upcoming Roadster would be the "fastest production car ever made, period," when it was unveiled in 2017. Tesla promises that the supercar will be capable of speeds exceeding 250 mph and will have a range of 620 miles - more than any EV on the market today. It'll make the sprint to 60 mph in a blistering 1.9 seconds and hit 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, Tesla says.

But for it to do all of those impressive things it needs to get here first. Tesla initially said the $250,000 "Founders Series" Roadster would arrive in 2020, but Musk said in January that production would need to wait until 2022.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz (2023)

VW ID Buzz concept
Volkswagen ID. Buzz concept. Volkswagen

Volkswagen made a splash in 2017 when it announced plans to bring back its iconic Microbus as an EV. It's not known exactly what the van will look like when it hits streets, but VW did build a concept vehicle (shown above).

We don't know all the details of the ID.Buzz quite yet, but the carmaker said it will be based on the same EV platform that underpins VW's ID.4 and ID.3 models.

Although the ID.Buzz was initially slated to hit the market in 2022, Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh told Automotive News in January that the project has been pushed to 2023.

