Tesla's $50,000 threat to Cybertruck resellers may be back after all

Tesla's warning to Cybertruck resellers and scalpers appears to be back.

An apparent early Cybertruck buyer claims they spotted Tesla's $50,000 legal threat again in an order agreement for the electric pickup. On Friday, they posted a screenshot of the clause to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, which restates the punitive rules Tesla seemed to walk back in November.

The screenshot says Cybertruck buyers must agree not to sell the vehicle during their first year of ownership without permission from Tesla. Spotted by Electrek, the text adds that the automaker "may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater."

The language mirrors the reseller clause that first stirred up controversy about a month ago. Tesla hasn't commented one way or another on the apparently legal threat. It's also not clear if the restrictions would apply to all Cybertrucks, or just the first production edition, which Tesla dubbed the "Foundation Series."

Still, Tesla has taken steps to discourages scalpers and resellers in the past, including putting some buyers on its “do not sell list.”