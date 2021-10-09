Tesla's Brandenburg factory becomes festival site for 'Giga-Fest'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - From flashing lights and booming speakers to sprawling stages and a Ferris wheel, Tesla's factory near Berlin has been transformed into a festival site for a one-day county fair on Saturday, hosted by CEO Elon Musk.

The fair, expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors with Brandenburg locals given priority, will start at 10am and bands and DJs will "keep the party going" late into the night, according to the official event website.

Musk is hoping to get the green light to start production at the site in coming weeks, which at its peak will produce 500,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) a year - more than double Germany's BEV production in 2020.

The company has also submitted plans to invest 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in a battery plant with 50 GWh capacity next to the site, outstripping Volkswagen's planned 40GWh capacity site in Salzgitter.

While Tesla has repeatedly reminded critics that the site will bring Germany significantly closer to achieving its e-mobility goals, some locals and environmental groups are unhappy with the American CEO's disruptive approach which they say flies in the face of German business culture.

The latest consultation of public concerns towards the site closes on October 14, after which the environmental ministry will decide whether to reject or approve it. Brandenburg's economy minister has pinned chances of approval at 95%.

Drone footage published on Twitter in the 24 hours before the fair was due to start showed preparations were well under way, with sound checks of booming techno beats, lighting tests and festival tents set up next to rows of Tesla cars.

Tesla received approval from local authorities to have 9,000 people on site at a time despite pandemic-related curbs limiting large gatherings to 5,000, after it presented a plan for how it would keep the event COVID safe, authorities said.

Attendees were given a time-slot for a 1.5-hour tour of the factory, and must provide proof of a negative COVID-test, vaccination or recovery, according to the entry ticket.

"We invite you to discover our factory from along our production lines. You'll have the chance to see how tons of raw metal are melted, pressed and put together to build our Model Y," the ticket reads.

($1 = 0.8649 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Fear Talk of Taxes in Kishida’s ‘New Capitalism’

    (Bloomberg) -- Fumio Kishida’s first speech to parliament as Japan’s 100th prime minister was an impassioned performance compared to his staid predecessor, but it did little to relieve investor concerns that his talk of redistribution and higher taxes are bad news for stocks. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interur

  • Gazprom Eyes Higher Export Price as Europe Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC increased its 2021 price guidance for natural gas exports, while signaling caution on volumes it could ship, as Europe’s energy crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage

  • Wall St Week Ahead: Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

    U.S. stock market investors are gauging whether more volatility is ahead because of surging global energy prices, which could drive up inflation, erode profit margins and pressure consumer spending. Stocks rebounded this week after Monday's losses left the S&P 500 down 5.2% from its record high hit in September. Oil prices have surged more than 25% since late August, with Brent topping $80 a barrel and hitting three-year highs.

  • UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

    Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot dead at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday, the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity. The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital Tripoli, where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration.

  • Investors Push Tesla to Reveal Diversity Data After Racism Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. may join some of the biggest U.S. companies that have been pressed to fully divulge details about the diversity of their workforces and efforts to close any inequities.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

    When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rise on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown. Shares of companies in the broader clean energy manufacturing space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • Republican lawmakers accuse White House of pressuring airlines on vaccines

    Two senior U.S. lawmakers on Thursday accused the White House of pressuring U.S. airlines to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors or face firing. Representative Sam Graves, top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Garrett Graves, senior Republican on the aviation subcommittee, wrote President Joe Biden on Thursday, saying it "is unacceptable that your administration is using the threat of contractual measures as a coercion to single out American workers in a vital national industry." The lawmakers, who are not related, cited a Reuters story reporting that White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients had called the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Sept. 30, urging them to follow United Airlines' lead in mandating employee vaccines.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Friday Morning

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped today, jumping 3.7% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT after the hydrogen fuel cell stock received an analyst upgrade. Barclays upgraded its rating on Plug Power stock while keeping its price target unchanged at $27 a share. Barclays is betting on Oct. 14, Plug Power analyst day, to ignite momentum in the stock.

  • Public Investment Fund: Meet the new Saudi owners of Newcastle United

    The group will provide 80% of funds for the deal, and is leading a consortium made up of PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

  • Vice President Harris meets with Divine Nine as White House is pressed on voting rights

    Vice President Kamala Harris walked into the Ceremonial Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just west of the White […] The post Vice President Harris meets with Divine Nine as White House is pressed on voting rights appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Here’s How Many Whales Fit Inside of a Klingon Bird-of-Prey

    In a new video YouTuber and artist EC Henry figures out how many whales could fit in a Klingon Bird-of-Prey from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. The post Here’s How Many Whales Fit Inside of a Klingon Bird-of-Prey appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Wall Street Could Get Four Bitcoin Futures ETFs by Month-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’After years of waiting for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF, the crypto community may finally get as many as four prod

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower after September payrolls miss, but S&P 500 still logs weekly gain

    Stocks struggled for direction on Friday as investors digested a key report on the labor market’s recovery, which showed a much weaker-than-expected pace of hiring last month.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial Week 5 recap: A juror leaves over punishment beliefs, and former Safeway CEO Steven Burd describes an unusual deal

    Former Safeway CEO Steven Burd testified about the company's contract with Theranos, and a second juror departed in a troubling sign for Holmes.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • SC beach town police chief texted explicit and racist messages to women, lawsuit says

    Two women claim a police chief sent them nearly 20 unsolicited and inappropriate images. He was attending a leadership conference at the time.

  • Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

    A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.