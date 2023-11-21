Tesla's idle fees will charge drivers who keep their cars plugged in after they've topped up

Tesla, which hosts 50,000+ supercharging stations for electric vehicles globally, is rolling out a new fee system that the company hopes will free up charging traffic at its stations. Supercharger idle fees will roll out globally, while congestion fees will specifically be implemented in the US.

Idles fees will kick in and start charging drivers on a per-minute basis when a car remains stationed at a charging point after it has already been fully recharged. Through the Tesla app, the company says drivers will be alerted when their charge is near complete and once again when their cars reach a full charging threshold. For every additional minute an EV remains parked in a charging station and connected to a Supercharger, Tesla will charge the driver an idle fee of up to 50 cents per minute, or $1.00 per minute when the charging station is at full capacity. These fees will vary by what country you’re in. The company will waive fees if a car is moved after a five-minute grace period.

Tesla explains the move by stating that a car driver would “never leave a vehicle parked by the pump at a gas station” and that the same logic should apply to Superchargers. In addition to idle fees, certain Supercharging locations will start charging congestion fees, which will be incurred when charging stations are busy and a vehicle’s battery is over 90 percent. When charging, cars won't be charged a congestion fee, which will cost US drivers $1.00 a minute. This is to encourage drivers to only charge up as much as they need for their trip, rather than take the time to top off their battery completely.

As more automakers adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) used by Tesla's Superchargers, more EV drivers are gaining access to high-speed charging networks. And while the availability of charging stations is a crucial factor for increasing EV adoption among drivers in the US, Tesla has said that congestion is an issue the company has kept its eye on . The new fee system could help clear up the influx of new EV drivers that are charging at Tesla Supercharging stations as more mainstream electric cars are adopted by the public, while the fees will contribute to the company’s bottom line. Analysts estimate that the Tesla Supercharger network will become worth between $10 and $20 billion annually by the end of the decade.