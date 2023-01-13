Teslas Just Got a Lot Cheaper, and Some Qualify for the New Tax Credit

Tesla

Tesla has slashed prices across its lineup, making some of the most popular and compelling EVs far more affordable and, in some cases, eligible for the new $7500 federal tax rebate.

The Model Y, for instance, started at $65,990 before the cuts. Tesla has lopped 20 percent off that starting price. It now starts at $52,990. That's a massive savings, but there's a hidden benefit. That price is below $55,000, the cutoff price for the Biden administration's new federal tax rebate for electric vehicles. The Model Y is now eligible for the full $7500 rebate. That means you can get a new Tesla SUV for a net cost of around $46,000. The new tax rebate doesn't have the same volume cap as the one it replaces, which means Tesla—which sold too many cars to be eligible for the previous credit—can sell as many Model Ys as it wants and still receive the credit.

The Model Y isn't the only one that's gotten cheaper. The base Model S now starts at $94,990, exactly $10,000 less than it cost last week. The $120,990 starting price for a Model X has been cut by $11,000, for a total cost of $109,990. Even the much more affordable Model 3 gets a price chop, albeit a smaller one. The entry Tesla now starts at $43,990, down from $46,990.

Telsa's price cut comes after demand for the company's EVs softened at the end of last year, contributing to the company's stock price tumble. Tesla's share price has been battered, down 70 percent from its peak value. Investors fear the company is facing ever more competition and is led by a CEO who is distracted by his work running Twitter. Tesla failed to meet analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter 2022 numbers, despite massive discounts offered to spur last-second sales.

