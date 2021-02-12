Tesla's latest update introduces TikTok to its cars in China

Grace Kay
Tesla Model 3_2
Tesla Model 3. Tesla

  • Tesla's latest software update allows drivers to interact with TikTok videos.

  • The update was released for the Chinese New Year which started Friday.

  • The feature can only be used during times of leisure, including when the car is charging.

Tesla rolled out a software update on Thursday that brings TikTok to its cars in China, according to transportation site Electrek.

Tesla owners in China can now watch and interact with TikTok videos from the screens in their electric cars, according to a video released by the company.

The software update integrates several other new features as well. Tesla has improved the car's voice recognition, allowing for the car to interpret more user commands. The company also added QQ Music Lyrics - a top music streaming service in China - which allows drivers to browse song lyrics as they listen.

Tesla cars are known for their focus on luxury and entertainment. In 2019, the electric car company released its karaoke feature, as well as the ability to stream television in the car through Netflix and Hulu to its fleet of cars. Just last month, the company equipped its updated Model X and S with video game hardware.

For now, the car company has limited the TikTok feature's accessibility to times of leisure, including when the car is charging - a process that can take anywhere from 45 minutes to hours. The feature could be rolled out in full when Tesla releases its full self-driving software to the public, according to Electrek.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company plans to release the full self-driving software to the public by the end of the year. The software is currently available in beta mode to a select few drivers, but is not fully autonomous yet, as it still requires a licensed driver behind the wheel ready to take over at any time.

When the feature was first released in beta mode many users took to YouTube to report flaws in the software.

The update is a part of a holiday bonus for Tesla users. Every year, the electric-car company introduces new updates to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which began on Friday.

While Tesla usually attempts to introduce new features to the entirety of cars in its fleet, it is still unknown whether the TikTok update will be available outside of China. A spokesperson for Tesla was not immediately available to comment on the update or future rollout plans.

