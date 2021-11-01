Tesla's Model S is no longer the longest-range electric car you can buy

Tim Levin
·2 min read
Lucid Air
Lucid Motors

  • The Lucid Air, one of the most promising rivals to the Tesla Model S, has hit the road.

  • It's the first vehicle from Lucid Motors.

  • The $169,000 Lucid Air Dream edition offers up to 520 miles of range, besting every Tesla.

Plenty of startups are working on exciting new electric cars right now. But delivering actual vehicles is a whole different story.

Lucid Motors became one of the very few electric-vehicle upstarts to start handing over keys to customers on Saturday when it presented a handful of owners with the first Air Dream Edition sedans. Lucid is only building 520 of them, and they sell for $169,000 each.

Why 520? The number of Dream Edition cars pays tribute to the vehicle's 520-mile range, as estimated by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Now that deliveries have begun, the Lucid Air is officially the longest-range electric car on the road, beating out Tesla's best tech by over 100 miles.

Range is one of the top concerns for potential electric-car owners, and Tesla has dominated on that front since its inception. Until Lucid came along, Tesla's four models ranked as the top four rangiest EVs in the US. The $95,000 Model S can travel up to 405 miles on a full battery, according to the EPA. The best non-Tesla EV in terms of range is the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, which is rated for 305 miles.

Lucid Air Dream Editions interior
Lucid Air Dream Editions interior Lucid

That Lucid was able to beat the rest of the industry by so much - and go on to actually sell those vehicles to customers - marks a huge step in the worldwide transition toward more sustainable vehicles. Peter Rawlinson, the company's CEO, told Insider recently that it achieved such good range not because of its battery pack, but rather thanks to efficiency optimizations throughout the car.

Of course, the Lucid Air Dream Edition costs tens of thousands more than any Tesla, but Lucid aims to start shipping less expensive models starting in 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla is opening its Supercharger network to other EVs for the first time

    Tesla is rolling out a pilot program in the Netherlands that opens 10 Supercharger locations to non-Tesla electric vehicles for the first time. Non-Tesla drivers that want to use a Supercharger location will first need to download the Tesla app and create an account with the company. From there, they can select "Charge Your Non-Tesla," search for a location, add a payment method and start charging, according to information on Tesla's Netherlands website.

  • EV Startups Lucid and Rivian Deliver First Models to Customers

    The two electric-vehicle upstarts are trying to replicate Tesla’s success but face challenges in trying to build up production.

  • Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time

    The program will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on Monday, adding that Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers can access the Tesla stations, or Superchargers, through the Tesla app. Tesla operates more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide, while other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicles to market. The Superchargers are open to cars with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favored by BMW, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen, which includes Audi and Porsche.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Initial Deliveries Of Lucid Air Start?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Warning Tesla Shorts: 'I Would Get Out Of The Way Of Elon Musk If I Were You'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is continuing to move higher Monday after the stock notched gains during seven of the last eight trading days. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci issued a warning to Tesla short sellers after driving a Tesla vehicle for the first time over the weekend. "I would get out of the way of Elon Musk if I were you," Scaramucci said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The SkyBridge Capital founder was, obviously, impressed. "I drove the Tesla last night. Just a big heads up to eve

  • GM opens official investigation into C8 Corvette transmission leaks

    In March 2020, a month after Chevrolet began customer deliveries of the 2020 C8 Corvette, a GM dealer technician created a Reddit thread about a leaking gearbox in a Corvette with 32 miles. Since then, as a search of "C8 Corvette transmission leak" shows, it's been tales of woe for some owners. In some cases, the battery would die because of follow-on issues after the initial transmission code, that code preventing the car from powering down.

  • Google, Indian billionaire launch budget smartphone

    Online giant Google and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani opened advance orders in India on Monday for an entry-level smartphone billed as the world's most affordable, joining the race to tap into the booming budget market.

  • The All-Electric Porsche Taycan Is an Amazing Car. But Tesla Has Little to Worry About.

    Barron's recently drove the all-electric Porsche Taycan. It's an amazing car. But that doesn't mean Tesla bulls need to be quaking in their boots.

  • A Rented Tesla Model S Just Shattered the EV Cannonball Record

    Piloted by Ryan Levenson and Josh Allan, the Model S crossed the country in 42 hours and 17 minutes. That's two hours faster than the previous record, set in a Porsche Taycan

  • The new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 turns up the dial with a Ferrari-style engine

    The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 uses the same engine as Chevy’s racing team – but the civilian version is actually more powerful.

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • I took a 3-day road trip in a camper van. Here's what it was like inside the tiny space.

    Insider's travel reporter went on her first camper van trip through Camp Hox, organized by Hoxton hotels, and couldn't believe how comfy the bed was.

  • Daylight saving time is 'not helpful' and has 'no upsides,' experts say. Here's why.

    AASM says the U.S. should eliminate daylight saving time in favor of a year-round standard time. Here’s why most health experts agree.

  • 2022 Lexus LS 500 gets subtle changes, the same price

    On sedans optioned with the adjustable-ride-height function, Lexus said that feature has been "enhanced" to make getting in and out even easier. Lastly, the 2,400-watt, 23-speaker Mark Levinson stereo can be optioned on the entry-level LS for the first time.

  • Consumer Reports investigates auto loans, finds bad news everywhere

    Consumer Reports spent a year on an investigative report into auto loans. The magazine's findings aren't exactly surprising to any car enthusiast — a frightening number of people are overcharged for car loans. CR gathered its information on almost 858,000 loans from 17 lenders, as well as borrower data including credit scores, income and employment status.

  • What new Air Force recruits go through in boot camp

    We got an inside look at the United States Air Force’s 7.5-week basic military training, or BMT, program. Insider spent five days at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, observing different squadrons at various stages of training. Trainees are instructed in marksmanship, drill, and battlefield first aid. The program culminates in week six with an event known as BEAST (Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training). During BEAST week, trainees live in a simulated combat environment and are tested in various field training exercises and scenarios. We talked to trainees and members of Air Force leadership about the lessons taught in Air Force BMT, along with the humorous nickname bestowed on the Air Force by members of other branches: “Chair Force.”

  • Next-Gen Ford Ranger Will Debut November 24

    Ford will debut the new mid-size pickup in Europe at the end of the month, and it should arrive in the U.S sooner than the last-gen did.

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • California’s landscapers to bear brunt of ban on gas-powered lawnmowers

    The state’s move to electric off-road engines will cut noise and pollution – but some businesses are far from happy ‘Maybe the writers of this should mow a lawn a few times before judging what’s best for us.’ Photograph: Garo / Phanie/Rex Features Sometimes I wish I lived in California. It’s not just the weather or In-N-Out Burgers, it’s simpler than that. It’s the peace and quiet I’d soon be experiencing when the state’s new ban on gas-powered engines takes effect. No loud leaf blowers drowning

  • B17 'Desert Rat' WWII Bomber Awaiting Restoration In A Barn

    This beautiful B17 Tall Tail Sky Fortress is ready for restoration after spending much of its life in a junkyard.