Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in Nov

Tesla in Buffalo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyunjoo Jin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks.

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

Late last year, the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

He suggested that he needed to sell some of the stocks, regardless of the Twitter poll, to pay taxes associated with his exercise of options due to expire this year.

He said last year that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes in 2021.

Experts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock. This is because shares that are donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, as they would be if they were sold.

In 2001, he set up the Musk Foundation, offering grants for the "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity" among other causes, according to its website. Musk's foundation has over $200 million in assets.

Musk has also flirted with more ambitious philanthropy goals. He tweeted last year that "if (the United Nations World Food Programme) can describe ... exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

Musk was responding to a plea for a donation from David Beasley, the World Food Programme's executive director. Beasley tweeted he was willing to meet Musk to provide more details, but it is not clear if the two explored the idea further.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Elon Musk Donates Over $5 Billion in Tesla Stock to Charity

    Tesla's CEO, the world's richest man, made the five-day donation last November, according to an SEC filing.

  • Elon Musk blames ‘fun police’ for recall of over 500,000 vehicles with feature to make goat sounds

    This is Tesla’s fourth recall in two months

  • AMD Stock Rose After Company Closed Buy of Xilinx

    AMD completed an all-stock acquisition of chip maker Xilinx nearly a year and a half after the announcement of the deal. AMD CEO LIsa Su added the chair title.

  • Kyiv Says Attack-Date Comments Were Sarcasm: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spooked markets with what his office later said was meant to be a sarcastic comment about the rest of the world predicting a date for an attack by Russia. Zelenskiy said it should be a day of unity instead.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Be

  • WATCH: LeBron James stars in Super Bowl commercial with 17-year-old CGI self

    Watch LeBron James pair with his 17-year-old self in this crazy Super Bowl commercial.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

    Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year. Updating its valuation to account for new "forecast ... deliveries, capex, and margins," Piper says it expects Tesla to generate more cash going forward, such that the stock is now worth more on a discounted cash flow-based model.

  • Melania Trump charity event under investigation for possibly breaking Florida fundraising laws

    The former First Lady claimed the proceeds of an event would go to her ‘Be Best’ campaign, but no charity with that name appears to be registered in Florida

  • In Los Angeles, Rams fans savor Super Bowl win

    Los Angeles is celebrating the Rams Super Bowl victory by changing one of the city's most iconic symbols. The Hollywood sign is being temporarily changed to read "Rams House." (Feb. 14)

  • Super Bowl: Cue at-home COVID testing commercial 'was our number two most engaging' ad, EDO CEO says

    EDO CEO and President Kevin Krim joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss qualities that made several Super Bowl commercials stand out from the rest, what ads were forgettable, and how to use celebrity and nostalgia correctly in the advertising space.

  • Lisa Su named AMD chair after completing $49B acquisition of Xilinx

    Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

  • Out-of-Control Plane Passenger Had Paranoid Delusions

    Twitter/@SoccerMouazThe American Airlines passenger who tried to open a plane door in midair told flight attendants that people were out to get him before he grabbed a plastic knife and attempted to break the neck of a champagne bottle, a federal complaint filed Monday alleges.Juan Remberto Rivas’ paranoia-fueled fit came to an end when a flight attendant beaned him on the head with a coffee pot and other passengers wrestled him to the ground to tie him up, the document says.“Hurry up and put a

  • President Joe Biden Wished 'Love of My Life' Jill Biden a Happy Valentine's Day With the Best Throwback Photo

    The President of the United States Joe Biden just made everyone collectively “aww” with his touching Valentine’s Day post to his wife Jill Biden. On Feb. 14, Joe warmed everyone’s hearts with a simple and touching Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife of nearly 45 years with a super-cute throwback photo. He posted it with […]

  • Jill Biden Falls in Love With Valentine’s Day in Pink Coat Dress, Pointy Pumps & Floral Wristband

    On Monday, Jill BIden returned to the White House from Camp David with President Joe Biden. The first lady wore a long black wool coat with a black and white dress and beige sneakers.

  • Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Simons’ quant hedge fund is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Jim Simons is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who in 1978 founded Renaissance […]

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Enrollment in US Catholic schools rebounds after sharp drop

    Enrollment in Catholic schools in the United States rose 3.8% from the previous academic year, rebounding from a sharp drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic education officials reported Monday. The National Catholic Educational Association said nationwide enrollment increased by 62,000 to about 1.68 million students, marking the first increase in two decades and the largest jump it has recorded in at least five decades. “Catholic schools’ dedication in safely opening classrooms and supporting their communities’ needs last year is demonstrated in the 3.8% increase in enrollment.”

  • ‘Look at it like you’re a gambler walking into a casino.’ Here’s exactly how much of your nest egg financial pros say should be invested in crypto

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • IRS Tax Brackets: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in 2022 on What You Earned in 2021

    The first step to surviving tax season is to know which bracket you fall into and which category you'll file under. Read on to find out what you need to know.

  • New Southwest Cardholders Can Score a Free Companion Pass for a Limited Time

    The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is a valuable tool that can make travel more affordable. Usually, you need to take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass. New cardmembers can score a free companion pass for a limited time.