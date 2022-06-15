Tesla's Musk says he's leaning towards DeSantis for president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said he may support Florida governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, and predicted a "massive red wave" of Republican victories in the midterm elections in November.

Asked on Twitter early Wednesday morning who he was "leaning towards" in the presidential election, Musk replied simply "DeSantis," backing a conservative who is emerging as a top competitor to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

DeSantis' governorship has been marked by his rejection of pandemic-related health restrictions, passage of a law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, and feud with Walt Disney over the law.

Asked about Musk's support, DeSantis joked, "I welcome support from African-Americans, what can I say." Musk, who is white, grew up in South Africa.

Musk also tweeted that he voted for Mayra Flores, a Republican who won a special election in a southern Texas Congressional district, unseating a long-time Democrat.

"I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican," Musk tweeted, responding to an article about her. "Massive red wave in 2022," he added.

