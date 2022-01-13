Tesla's Musk says 'working through challenges' with India government

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aditi Shah
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India, its billionaire chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter on Thursday, responding to a question on when it would launch its electric cars in the country.

Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year and has been lobbying the government to slash import taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) before it enters the market. In October, it took its demands to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office https://reut.rs/3GomP9N.

Musk didn't identify the "challenges" being worked on in his Twitter post.

The Indian market for premium EVs is still in its infancy and charging infrastructure is scarce. Just 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last year were electric, of which a handful were luxury models.

India levies an import duty of as high as 100% on imported cars, including EVs, which Musk has previously said are among the highest in the world. Analysts have said that at these rates Tesla cars would become too costly for many buyers, crimping sales.

Tesla's demands for tax cuts - first reported by Reuters in July https://reut.rs/3K7PJgr - have prompted objections from several local players, who say such a move would deter investment in domestic manufacturing.

Indian government officials are also divided over the U.S. automaker's demands. Some officials want the company to commit to local manufacturing before considering any tax breaks, but Tesla has indicated it first wants to experiment with imports.

Even as Tesla is holding out for a cut in import duties, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will start assembling https://reut.rs/3HY8ykl the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India later this year.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Isn’t in India Yet Due to ‘Challenges With the Government’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has wanted to sell Tesla Inc. cars in India as early as 2019. Three years later, the U.S. electric-vehicle pioneer isn’t really much closer. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side Effect“Still working throug

  • A new ruling on Meta antitrust accusations could mean selling Instagram and WhatsApp

    This week’s ruling could mean bad news for Big Tech.

  • Tesla Stock Is Back Above $1,100. Is the EV Leader a Buy?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders have endured some stomach-turning volatility in recent months. Tesla's shares have clawed back most of those losses in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla's shares.

  • TSMC Profit Beats Estimates Thanks to Prolonged Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. projected quarterly revenue well ahead of estimates, underscoring the voracious demand for new iPhones and chips that power everything from TVs to cars.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on B

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Pauses But Tesla, AMAT Pop; Apple Chipmaker Near Buy Point With Earnings Due

    The market rally hit resistance Wednesday, but Tesla and AMAT made strong moves. Taiwan Semiconductor earnings are due early Thursday.

  • Tom shows potential early storm track for snow this weekend

    Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Wednesday night will be dry and chilly with temperatures near 20. Then, it'll be dry Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s before a chance for snow arrives by Sunday evening.

  • TuSimple Stock Can Rise 80% Because Self-Driving Tech Is a ‘Must-Have’ in Trucking

    KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler launched coverage of the autonomous-truck start-up with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

  • U.S. sanctions North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

    The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    Tesla (TSLA) is a 'barometer' of market confidence, says TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan. "This is a name that really is a confidence gauge in my opinion," Kinahan told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Lennar Increases Annual Dividend by 50%

    Executive Chairman Stuart Miller cited the company's confidence in its operating platform and resulting cash flow.

  • United CEO: 4% of U.S. workforce test positive for COVID; no deaths among the vaccinated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday that about 4% of its U.S. employees, or about 3,000 workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 but vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalized with the disease. United's disclosure comes amid soaring cases https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb and continuing debate about U.S. vaccine mandates https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-wants-us-agencies-mandate-covid-19-testing-unvaccinated-employees-by-feb-2022-01-11. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-considers-whether-halt-biden-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-07 to challenges to President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.9% on Wednesday following positive analyst remarks. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu believes the electric vehicle (EV) maker's investors are in store for sizable rewards. Ferragu says Tesla's new manufacturing facilities in Texas and Berlin will help it ramp its production to an annual rate of 1.8 million vehicles by the end of this year.

  • Why Rivian Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose 3.5% on Wednesday, furthering the electric vehicle (EV) company's rebound from its recent lows. For one, Redburn analyst Charles Coldicott placed a buy rating on Rivian's stock on Tuesday. Coldicott expects demand for Rivian's vehicles to be strong, due in part to their impressive acceleration and state-of-the-art features.

  • The $20,000 Ford Maverick is a bare-bones pickup truck that proves less really can be more

    Shopping for a pickup truck on a budget? Here's what it's like to drive the cheapest pickup you can buy new in the US.

  • Does Anyone Even Want an Electric Car?

    Deloitte’s new report forecasts a messy future.

  • A Michigan startup doubled a Tesla's range by customizing it with a special battery

    Our Next Energy said it completed a 752-mile road trip with a Model S in the dead of winter on single charge.

  • Lexus LX600 with Off-Road Modifications Revealed for Tokyo Auto Salon

    Lexus teamed up with aftermarket parts supplier JAOS, adding front and rear skid plates, 20-inch Enkei rims, and off-road tires.

  • LS Delorean Is A Deadly Time Machine

    While the stock cars may have had a measly 0-60 mph of over 10.5 seconds, this is far from original.

  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL: No More Mr. Nice Benz

    The tame, timeless SL has turned rabid, now with twin turbos and a brute wall of torque.