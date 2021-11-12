Tesla's Musk sells more shares worth $687 million

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed an additional share sale worth about $687 million in the electric-car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday, after offloading about $5 billion in stock earlier in the week.

Musk sold 587,638 and 52,099 shares held by his trust on Nov. 11 in multiple transactions, according to two separate filings.

Tesla shares were up 0.5% at $1,069 in premarket trading.

Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla's top shareholder, tweeted last weekend that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved the move.

In the first round of share sale, filings showed Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, worth around $4 billion, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

Prior to the sale, Musk owned a stake of about 23% in Tesla, including stock options.

Musk had previously said he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pacific leaders agree on vaccines but not on US hosting APEC

    Pacific Rim leaders agreed to do all they can to improve access to coronavirus vaccines and reduce carbon emissions, but failed to reach agreement on whether the U.S. should host talks in two years' time. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among those taking part in the online meeting of 21 leaders at the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday, which was being hosted virtually by New Zealand. A joint statement by the leaders obtained by The Associated Press before its planned release said APEC believes widespread access to vaccines is a priority.

  • Deutsche Telekom core profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised

    Deutsche Telekom reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit T-Mobile, along with growth in European business. The company raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA AL to around 38 billion euros, up from the previous outlook of at least 37.2 billion euros. T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group sales, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

  • AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine

    British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday that it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model that it has operated so far during the pandemic. In a third-quarter update, the company said it is “now expecting to progressively transition the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are received.” It said profits from the vaccine in the fourth quarter will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat COVID-19.

  • Final Countdown Begins With Coal in the Balance: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Climate talks are set to stretch into the weekend as delegates are still fighting over how to curb rising temperatures -- and who will pick up the bill. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingNew draft texts released around dawn on Friday were a bit weaker than the previous ver

  • Finally free? Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

    Pop superstar Britney Spears may be freed as early as Friday from a conservatorship that she has called abusive and humiliating if a Los Angeles judge rules in her favor and ends the 13-year legal arrangement. The "Piece of Me" singer, 39, has begged the court to terminate the conservatorship that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008. Since revealing years of private anguish in tearful testimony in June, Spears has received a groundswell of public support and hired a new lawyer who has moved aggressively to end the restrictions.

  • Poshmark crashes amid Apple privacy changes

    Yahoo Finance Live's hosts break down the drop Poshmark is experiencing amid a market that should be enabling fashion purchases while Apple changes its privacy policies.

  • Disney+ subscriber numbers were 'a little spooky,' analyst says

    CFRA Analyst Tuna Amobi breaks down Disney's Q4 earnings as the giant faces decelerating numbers in its Disney + streaming subscriptions while theme park revenues have doubled since last year.

  • Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares

    (Reuters) -Tesla's stock declined slightly on Thursday after filings revealed Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $5 billion worth of his shares https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-selloff-puts-risk-its-1-trillion-club-membership-2021-11-10 this week following his much-hyped Twitter poll https://www.reuters.com/business/tesla-shares-fall-after-musks-twitter-poll-backs-stake-sale-2021-11-08. Musk's share sale was his first since 2016 and comes after his weekend poll of Twitter users about offloading 10% of his Tesla stake, which comprises most of his estimated $281 billion fortune. "If you believe in the Tesla story, this should not impact you or change your mind."

  • SoFi CEO: ‘Our student loan business got cut in more than half’ after federal payment pause

    Sofi CEO&nbsp;Anthony Noto joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's Q3 earnings.

  • All Czech students to be tested to curb surge in virus cases

    The Czech government is requiring children to get tested for COVID-19 as part of efforts to curtail a recent steep rise in cases. All elementary and high schools are required to test the country's 1.4 million students in two waves on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, Education Minister Robert Plaga said. Firefighters will distribute rapid test kits across the country, officials said.

  • 'The SALT cap can be lifted or certainly increased without any Republican votes at all,' CPA says

    Dan Geltrude, CPA at Geltrude & Company, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the politics surrounding the SALT cap and other issues that affect homeowners.

  • Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been granted permission to marry his partner, Stella Moris, in prison, British authorities say. Assange has been held in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019 as he fights a U.S. attempt to extradite him on espionage charges. The couple began their relationship during Assange's seven years living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on unrelated sex offenses allegations.

  • Key goals unmet with COP26 climate change summit down to final hours

    On the final day of the United Nations climate conference, there was no indication that nations would agree to emissions cuts needed to limit global warming, or to help poor countries deal with its impact.

  • Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

    Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business. The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name, the company said Friday. The prescription drug arm also makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the United States.

  • Why EV startups are commanding such high valuations

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman explains the state of the auto market as EV startups battle against legacy automakers for growth in the electric vehicle market.

  • Stocks on the move: Dillard's and SoFi pop on earnings, Bumble having worst day since IPO

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to run down the positive earnings for Dillard's and SoFi, while Bumble and Beyond Meat are experiencing misses.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Littelfuse's (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upcoming US$0.53 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Littelfuse, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFUS ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • China EV Startup Hozon Said to Weigh $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle startup Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a wave of electric carmakers considering listings in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticHong Kong's New Museum

  • Musk Sells More Tesla Stock, Bringing Total to $5.7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold almost $700 million of stock in the electric car-maker, continuing a string of transactions that started this week.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe billionaire on Nov. 11 disposed of 639,737 shares worth about $687 mil

  • J&J plans to split into two public companies and separate consumer and drug businesses

    Johnson & Johnson shares (jnj) jumped 3.6% in premarket trade Friday, after Chief Executive Alex Gorksy told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to split into two companies, splitting off the consumer group from the prescription drugs and medical devices business. J&J will separate the consumer business in 18 to 24 months, he said, because its customers and markets have diverged so much from the rest of the business in recent years, including during the pandemic. "The best path forward to ensure sustainable growth over the long term and better meet patient and consumer demands is to have our consumer business operate as a separate healthcare company," Mr. Gorsky said in an interview.