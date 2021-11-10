Tesla's Musk sells some shares of EV maker, filings show

FILE PHOTO: Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker.

Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter approved the move on a poll.

The shares were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to exercise of stock options to purchase about 2.2 million shares, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

