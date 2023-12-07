Tesla's Nordic labor crisis drags on as a Danish pension fund dumps its shares in Elon Musk's EV maker

One of Denmark's largest pension funds is selling its shares in Tesla.

"We are placing Tesla on our exclusion list," PensionDenmark told Business Insider.

Elon Musk’s EV maker has clashed with Nordic trade unionists in recent months, with its Swedish mechanics on strike since October.

One of Denmark's top pension funds said Wednesday that it would sell its shares in Elon Musk's Tesla as a response to the EV maker's Nordic labor crisis.

The battle, which began on October 27, when mechanics in the Swedish union IF Metall went on strike, intensified this week when Danish and Norwegian dockworkers agreed to walk out.

PensionDenmark said it would be dumping its shares because Tesla has failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement with its Nordic employees, who are seeking better wages and benefits. It's the first institutional investor from Denmark, Norway, or Sweden to sell Tesla stock in response to the dispute.

"In the light of the conflict spreading to Denmark and Tesla's latest and very categorical denial to reach collective agreements in any country, we have reached the conclusion, that we as investors for the time being are unlikely to influence the company," a spokesperson for PensionDenmark told Business Insider in an emailed statement. "Therefore, we are placing Tesla on our exclusion list."

The fund takes care of the pensions of over 800,000 Danes and manages 317 billion Danish kroner ($46 billion) worth of assets. It hasn't disclosed the size of its position in Tesla.

Musk has previously called the Swedish strike "insane". His company has stood by its policy of not agreeing to collective bargaining and said that its employees in Sweden already have similar terms to what their union has called for.

Tesla's stock price has surged 94% this year to $239.37 as of Wednesday's close.

