Tesla's Shanghai factory on track to make 500,000 cars this year - think tank EV100

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla's Shanghai factory is on track to meet its goal of making 500,000 vehicles this year, the U.S. automaker's vice president told Chinese think tank EV100 in an interview.

The EV100 think tank quoted Tao Lin as giving the figure in an article published on its official WeChat account. Tao also said the Shanghai factory had localized more than 90% of its supply chain.

The EV100 think tank organises an annual forum where auto industry executives meet to discuss policies and the market.

In September, Reuters reported citing sources that Tesla's Shanghai factory was expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Local organizations take part in Giving Tuesday

    Giving Tuesday is known worldwide as a day that encourages people to do good and give back to the community.

  • Carnival Could Sink Back to the Lows

    The charts of Carnival Corp. have declined sharply in November. Let's check on the charts before casting off. In this daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that prices made a sharp decline in June and July and another steep fall since late September.

  • Woman in critical condition after early morning shooting on Interstate 264

    The woman was shot on I-264 in Shively around 2 a.m.

  • Renault expects $1.1 billion revenue from new recycling business

    Renault said on Tuesday that its yet-to-launch recycling business could generate an extra one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in revenue by the end of the decade. "These activities will generate 200 million (euros) in turnover from 2025", Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told reporters at a former car production plant in the town of Flins, near Paris, which it is repurposing for the recycling and reconditioning of used vehicles and components. The reinvention of the site, which will continue to assemble the electric Zoe and Nissan Micra models for a few years, was one of the core elements of Renault's 2020 restructuring plan, with which the French carmaker aims to hike profitability.

  • Merck (MRK) COVID Pill Less Effective in Final Study, Stock Down

    Merck's (MRK) new data from a phase III study shows its COVID-19 antiviral pill is less effective than previously reported.

  • Former UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. killed in dispute over dog bite

    Otis Anderson Jr., once a star running back at the University of Central Florida, was fatally shot.

  • Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

    Shanghai canceled 30% of flights from two major airports and stopped outpatient services at 20 hospitals after three COVID-19 cases were identified in the city.

  • Battery price decline comes with a warning

    The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too.Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF. That's an 89% decline since 2010 in inflation-adjusted dollars.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: "[T]he impact of rising commodi

  • Musk highlights 'supply chain nightmare' in tweet

    "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1465423422238994436 on Monday, in response to a Twitter users' request on a Cybertruck update. Musk said during Tesla's earnings call in July that he would not necessarily be present at such future events, unless he had something really important to say, indicating that he may have an update on Cybertruck and the company's other products. Tesla unveiled the futuristic electric pick-up truck in 2019 that is made of stainless steel used in rockets.

  • The real Omicron fear factor that’s moving the market

    Out of nowhere last week, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 appeared out of nowhere to sow fear, confusion — and lots of red ink on Wall Street.

  • China Enshrines Ride-Hailing Curbs in Another Blow to Didi

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued its most comprehensive set of guidelines yet governing the growth and expansion of its ride-hailing industry, dealing a fresh blow to leader Didi Global Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAgencies including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry and public security bureau issued a formal package of rules Tuesd

  • Natural Gas Plunges 11% on Demand-Killing U.S. Weather Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures plummeted 11% in the U.S. as forecasts shifted warmer through the middle of next month, allaying concern about tight domestic supplies amid a global shortage of the heating fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe expiration of the December contract last week amplified the market’s volatility. Prices closed

  • KuCoin Labs claims metaverse will challenge Internet 2.0

    KuCoin Labs, the investment and research force of crypto exchange KuCoin, has released its 2021-Q3 ‘Crypto Industry Report’.

  • ‘Trapped’ investors, here’s your chance to escape one overplayed group of stocks, says strategist

    Omicron is on investors' minds for Monday. That selloff last week opened a door for some investors, hemmed in by one group of stocks.

  • OPEC oil output boost in November again falls short of target

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in November has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, bringing a lack of capacity in some producers into focus ahead of a policy meeting this week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the survey found, a rise of 220,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase allowed under the supply deal. OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020's output cuts as demand recovers from the pandemic.

  • Oil prices suffer steepest monthly decline since March 2020

    Oil futures fall sharply Tuesday, marking their worst monthly decline since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of last year.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Continues Development Plan for Vietnam Project

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) Ca Voi Xanh is potentially Vietnam's biggest gas project, with an estimated 150 billion cubic meters in reserves.

  • Reliance’s JioMart Turns to WhatsApp to Break Amazon Grip on Indian Grocery Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians can now use WhatsApp to order groceries from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart via a new “tap and chat” option, as his Reliance Industries Ltd. challenges the domination of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateDelivery is free and there’s no minimum order value, according to

  • Top Utilities Stocks for December 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • Chinese city on Russian border to halt some rail imports on virus fears

    The Chinese city of Suifenhe, which lies on the border with Russia, will suspend imports of some commodities by rail from midnight on Monday to prevent potential transmission of the coronavirus through goods, local media reported. Imports of non-containerised goods such as coal, fertiliser, non-gold mineral ore and agricultural byproducts will be affected, as well as others that require manual loading and unloading, Suifenhe media and state broadcaster CCTV quoted the local epidemic prevention and control authorities as saying. The reports described the action by Suifenhe, which is in northeast China around 160 km (100 miles) from Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, as "temporary control measures".