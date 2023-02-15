Tesla's supercharger network map gets more inclusive: 7,500 stations will open to other EVs

Tesla is set to open a portion of its U.S. electric vehicle charging network to rival brands, the White House said Wednesday.

The plan is to have at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s network available for all EVs by the end of next year. This includes at least 3,500 new and existing superchargers along highways and 4,000 slower destination chargers at locations like hotels and restaurants.

Once launched, all EV drivers will be able to access the charging stations through Tesla’s app or website. The agreement is meant to help the Biden administration build out the country's EV charging infrastructure.

Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

What is Tesla's supercharger network?

With more than 40,0000 superchargers across the globe, Tesla's website says its network is the largest in the world. Roughly 17,000 of those are in the U.S.

The chargers can add up to 322 miles of range in 15 minutes, according to the company's website.

Tesla plans to more than double its full nationwide network of superchargers, according to the White House.

Other companies – including General Motors, Pilot, Hertz and BP – also announced plans to expand their charging networks over the next two years, using both private funds and federal dollars.

Can anyone use the Tesla Supercharger network?

While Tesla has been pilot testing charging stations accessible to non-Tesla EVs since 2021, the program has not launched in the U.S.

How many EV chargers are in the US?

The White House aims to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers along highways and in communities, up from 130,000 currently, to allow EVs to make up at least half of new car sales by 2030.

Wednesday’s announcements are set to add more than 100,000 public chargers for all EV models.

