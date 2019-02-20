Tesla's top lawyer leaves two months into the job

FILE PHOTO: A driver recharges the battery of his Tesla car at a Tesla Super Charging station in a petrol station on the highway in Sailly-Flibeaucourt, France, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its general counsel Dane Butswinkas is leaving the electric carmaker just two months into the job, the latest in a string of top-level departures at the company.

Butswinkas, who joined Tesla in December, will return to his previous role as its outside counsel at law firm Williams & Connolly.

He will be replaced by Jonathan Chang, Tesla's vice president of legal department, effective immediately, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Before joining Tesla in 2011, Chang was its outside counsel at law firm Latham & Watkins.

Last month, Tesla said its Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will step down at a time when the electric carmaker is trying to ramp up production and reach long-term profitability.

Shares of Tesla fell 2 percent in trading before the opening bell.





